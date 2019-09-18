At last week’s debate, Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke asserted: “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”
The gun rights lobby went into overdrive with a sound bite guaranteed to rally its base.
But this is not a decade ago when challenging the determined minority of gun rights advocates was a sure ticket to political purgatory.
O’Rourke drew cheers from the audience.
Nobody threw him under the bus.
There’s no pressure on O’Rourke to issue a retraction.
Why should he?
The tide is turning.
He’s on the winning side.
More than a year ago — before the mass killings in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, — a Quinnipiac University poll found 67 percent support for a restoration of the military assault weapon ban that was in place from 1994 until 2004. That’s up 13 percentage points from a similar poll taken six years earlier.
The weapons are already banned in seven states — California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York — as well as Washington, D.C. In some of these states, such as New York, illegally possessing an assault weapon is a misdemeanor. The weapon can be declared a public nuisance and removed by police.
Critics say state laws are no substitute for a national ban. But emerging voices insist without a buyback program that encourages owners to turn over these weapons and strict penalties for those who don’t, the country will remain awash with more than 15 million assault rifles in circulation.
How does all of this sound to “Bob,” a self-described “Second Amendment guy” who repeatedly throws cold water on these ideas?
Is he worried about the political trend:
Yes. Both sides are to blame. But O’Rourke shows me something is up. Frustrated with the violence, they are going to restrict the rights of gun owners. It won’t take much. It was only about 10 years ago that the U.S. Supreme Court by a one-vote margin recognized an individual’s right to “keep and bear arms.” All it takes is the addition of a liberal justice to flip that decision.
So why not cut a compromise today when your side still has some clout?
I reject the assumption behind your question. I don’t like gun violence. I worry about my kids and grandchildren being safe at school. But you imply the gun is the problem.
It’s not. The problem is how we’ve allowed mental illness to go unchecked in this county, how we’ve allowed drugs and homelessness to aggravate it and how we have failed to effectively stop mentally unstable people from getting weapons.
The problem is how you in the media give these shooters the notoriety they crave. These kids, these insane people, these losers, these misfits, they’re all sitting back, going: ‘Wow, that guy went out and killed all those people. I’m going to do that. I’m going to go out in a blaze of glory.’ ”
I’m assuming a ban is off the table.
An AR-15 is no different from the semi-automatic rifle your father hunted with or the weapon your grandfather carried in World War II.
How about stopping the sale of ammunition designed for the battlefield, which causes such grievous injuries to its victims?
Any round fired from any rifle is going to do terrible damage. The only difference between those and other rifles is the high-capacity magazine.”
OK, why not ban the high-capacity magazines? Limit them to 10 rounds.
Here’s what makes me nervous: Why should the rights of law-abiding citizens who never fired a gun in anger be restricted?
How about closing the loopholes and passing uniform background checks?
I would not say no. I sure would want to know the person I’m selling a gun to is not going to hurt someone. But you can take this too far. Do you really need a background check to loan a weapon to a friend or give a rifle to a son as a Christmas present?
There’s a lot of talk about red flag laws, measures that would enable a judge to temporarily remove guns from someone deemed to be a danger to himself or others.
So you go through a divorce. Your wife calls a red flag on you. The cops take your guns. And now you have to prove you’re not a criminal, that you’re not going to go out and shoot someone.
So what’s your plan?
Well, again, I’d do something about treating mental health and keeping unhinged people away from guns. I’d enforce the laws we have. And I might consider a national, enhanced conceal carry permit that would serve as a proxy for purchasing military assault weapons. That would provide some kind of background check and training.
Frankly, that does not strike me as much of a compromise. If you’re unwilling to make modest concessions now, aren’t you afraid you’ll get overrun later?
The stuff they’re pushing isn’t going to solve the problem. What good is it? If it doesn’t stop the shootings — and it probably won’t — then they’ll ask for more deals. It’s the slippery slope.
This is not to chastise Bob, who offers an articulate, thoughtful insight. But he can’t say no forever, especially when his side is hemorrhaging support.
Change is coming. Resist finding common ground now and he — and all who agree with him — risk winding up on the outside looking in. — M.T.