How many U.S. attorneys general can you name? A few Americans may remember Robert F. Kennedy served in his brother’s administration. Fewer may recall John Mitchell, who was eventually imprisoned for crimes committed on behalf of President Richard Nixon. Janet Reno’s newsy eight years as attorney general included President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, in which she did not interfere.
The nation’s top lawyer is the only overtly political appointee in the 115,000-person U.S. Department of Justice. Packed with thousands of experienced attorneys who are perfectly capable of doing their work, the department relies on the attorney general for broad priority-setting and ensuring backup from the president and Congress. They quietly keep the cogs of federal justice turning. Few ever meddle in day-to-day operations.
And then we come to Attorney General William Barr, who is constantly — and controversially — in the news. This is not good. Just as seeing a front-page story about your accountant is seldom going to be good news, an attorney general who routinely violates the norms of his office is doing serious damage. The result? Loss of public confidence in the impartial administration of justice.
Barr gave the right answers in his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, promising to continue a tradition of unbiased professionalism. This wasn’t credible, considering he was named by President Donald Trump to replace the insufficiently subservient Jeff Sessions. Forty-four Democrats voted against confirming Barr’s appointment in February 2019, while three joined Republicans in favor. One Republican broke ranks and voted against Barr.
In the short time since, Barr has made a mockery of the proud expectations of his office, routinely serving not as the nation’s lawyer, but as Trump’s.
Any list is sure to only scratch the surface, but just in recent days Barr has said and done things that would get him fired or impeached under a normal president:
l He urged federal prosecutors to bring charges of sedition against protesters, a long-discredited mechanism for quashing dissent by treating acts of civil disobedience as if they were treasonous attempts to overthrow the national government. Few Americans sympathize with this summer’s most destructive episodes of urban violence, but elevating vandalism and petty theft to the level of sedition would be nothing but absurd pandering to the president and his hardest-core supporters.
l Barr even floated the idea of criminally charging Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for being, in the president’s view, insufficiently aggressive in closing down a protest zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. In a speech last week, Barr asserted he has the power to prosecute anyone he wishes. He upped the ante by asserting Seattle, Portland and New York have facilitated anarchy and should be denied federal funding. Courts will throw this political grandstanding back in his face.
l In an office where his predecessors have scrupulously sought to avoid any taint of partisan bias, Barr told an interviewer that a loss for his boss in November would mean the U.S. is “irrevocably committed to the socialist path.” This is utter nonsense in any number of ways, but is mostly the kind of rhetoric usually limited to GOP shills on right-wing talk radio. It is unbecoming and inappropriate coming from a serving attorney general.
l Barr directed his office to take over Trump’s defense in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who says Trump sexually assaulted her and then defamed her. For an attorney general to force his long-suffering attorneys into the middle of this unseemly mess is a torturous abuse of discretion. It again blurs the line between properly acting as the nation’s legal counsel and improperly acting as Trump’s personal lawyer.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington calls for Barr’s impeachment on several counts, including interfering with the lawful functions of the Department of Justice by overturning the actions of career prosecutors in the cases of Roger Stone Jr. and Michael Flynn and by firing U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Earlier in service to Trump, the group contends, Barr subverted the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and of Trump for obstruction of justice. ...
All this and more adds up to a remarkably blatant campaign by Barr to make a weak but power-hungry president unaccountable to the strict limitations imposed by the Constitution. History and the voters will hold Barr to account.
