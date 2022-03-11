DJEERS ... to the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s toadies in the Idaho House.
Chief among them are the morally bankrupt Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and her fellow House Republicans, including Heather Scott of Blanchard, Chad Christensen of Iona, Ron Nate of Rexburg, Dorothy Moon of Stanley, Vito Barbieri of Dalton Gardens and Mike Kingsley of Lewiston.
They stand accused of putting their brains in neutral while routinely voting based on how the Freedom Foundation’s voting index scores a bill.
“Some lawmakers know nothing about a bill other than how the IFF has rated it,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney told Boise’s KTVB last month. “It scares the snot out of me. That is not how we should be setting policy.”
Added Rep. Clark Kaufman, R-Filer: “When the vote comes up on the board, and you see a certain amount of red, you say, ‘oh had a bad (freedom index) score.’ ”
So how did Giddings rate 100% last year or 94% so far this year?
How about Kingsley, who agreed with the Freedom Foundation 95% of the time in 2021 and is scoring around 88% now?
KTVB and the Idaho Press of Nampa approached IFF President Wayne Hoffman as well as some of his legislative allies for an explanation.
They got stiffed.
Hoffman is a businessman who takes contributions from clandestine sources and then acts accordingly.
But he didn’t elect Giddings, Kingsley or anyone else.
They answer to us, not the Freedom Foundation.
Don’t they?
CCHEERS ... to Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
In consigning what he aptly dubbed “the craziness” of the House to the Senate garbage can, Winder spared us from bills that could have:
l Jailed librarians who distributed materials deemed “harmful to minors” — whatever that means.
l Imposed a police state on families who seek gender-affirming care for their transgender children.
l Disenfranchised independents who wanted to vote in the May 17 closed Republican primary election.
l Weakened a community’s legal defenses against armed militia groups.
l Blocked communities from imposing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
l Preempted a community’s choice about the placement of historical monuments or memorials.
By tradition, the Idaho Senate has blocked the worst impulses of the lower chamber.
This time, however, Winder is providing play-by-play analysis so the casual observer gets the point: These bills have been assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee, where Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Caldwell, will stuff them in her desk drawer. Retiring from office, Lodge is impervious to political intimidation.
All of which suggests that Winder’s caucus has had its fill of the lunatics in the House and intends to reclaim the narrative of state government from the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the culture warriors.
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.
While urging his fellow House members to throw librarians in jail if they provided minors with material he deemed harmful, Skaug offered this observation: “I would rather my 6-year-old grandson started smoking cigarettes tomorrow than get a view of this stuff one time at the public library or anywhere else.”
Skaug was referring to a “super secret folder” House members were passing among themselves while they voted on the anti-librarian bill.
Would he prefer introducing a child to addiction, poor health and premature death to allowing a library to collect books that discuss sexuality and gender identity?
How many first graders do you know who are interested in, much less capable of, reading “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” or “Dreaming in Cuban”?
Would you want this guy for your grandfather?
CCHEERS ... to Sen. Chrisy Zito, R-Hammett.
Wednesday, she joined fellow Republican Doug Ricks of Rexburg along with Democrats Grant Burgoyne and Melissa Wintrow, both of Boise, in stopping the state Department of Correction from keeping you in the dark about how it plans to execute death row inmates. On a 4-4 tie, the Senate Judiciary Committee bottled up the department’s secrecy bill.
The state doesn’t want you — the condemned inmate, his lawyers or, it turns out, even the courts — to know what chemicals it will use to carry out an execution by lethal injection. Because major pharmaceutical companies have refused to allow their products to be used in capital punishment, the state has resorted to compound pharmacists. The products they obtain through unsavory means are not subject to federal regulation and there are reports of botched executions across the country.
Zito is no death penalty opponent. But how can it be a good thing, she asked, if one of the gravest decisions carried out by government is done in secret?
Idahoans will decide whether lethal injection has become as morally repulsive as hanging or the firing squad. But they can’t do that as long as their elected officials treat them like children.
CCHEERS ... to Lynn Bradescu.
Last month, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — who wants to become governor — addressed the America First Political Action Conference in Florida. But no leading Idaho Republican called McGeachin out by name.
That is until Bradescu — chairwoman of the District 19 legislative central committee and president of Ada Cunty’s Lincoln Day Association — spoke up in a column this week.
“I’m deeply dismayed by the lack of voices from the right directly challenging our lieutenant governor’s recent appearance at a white nationalist conference, sharing the roster with known Holocaust deniers and anti-Semitic agitators,” she wrote. “Republicans must demand a basic standard of decency from our political candidates and elected officials. ... Janice McGeachin is falling far below those standards now. ...”
Good for Bradescu. — M.T.