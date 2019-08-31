Fun with farm implements
In reading today’s Trib, I got my morning’s laugh after reading the caption on the photo “Dusty work” saying a combine was preparing a field for seeding.
Now, the only way I know that a combine can seed a field is if the operator is going too fast and throws over a lot of wheat, barley, etc., or the sieves are not set properly.
The actual piece of machinery identified in the photo looks like a tractor likely pulling a fertilizer applicator.
Apparently the person who captioned the picture is not farm-oriented.
Thanks for this morning’s chuckle.
Iris Manning
Lewiston
Caging people is inhumane
Warehousing humans and profiting off of it is never an ethical decision. A few people in the community believe that there will be classrooms and programs in a new jail, yet it is more likely that those programs will be the first to be cut out of the budget like all the work release programs and road crews that are currently cut out of the budget as of this moment.
A more likely scenario for rooms would be wasted space and extra storage for a facility that would be expanding to more than five times the size of the current jail. Increasing capacity to more than 250 inmates also increases the likelihood of a pauper’s prison in which the poor are arrested because they are poor and cannot pay fines.
Why not invest the tax revenue in a treatment facility to treat victims of the opioid epidemic or invest it in education, teaching our youth the laws of this country or basic human rights. I can tell you, by not treating this problem, the number of deaths caused by this mismanagement is prime. The deaths could be divided in half with treatment.
People forget how inhumane caging people and then starving them is.
Apollo Warnock
Clarkston
Do you want integrity or just expediency?
I read with great interest Gloria Haegelin’s letter concerning our election security.
Like Gloria, I am very concerned about the integrity of the vote in America, but I seriously doubt we are on the same page on just how to accomplish that.
A few questions for her:
- Do you support abolishing the Electoral College?
- Are you in favor of open borders and voting privileges for illegal aliens?
- How about voting rights for 16-year-olds?
- Felons behind bars?
- And now the big one: Do you oppose or support photo ID for voting, nationwide?
I believe the answer for Gloria would be like that of all her party’s leaders, which would be an emphatic yes.
Correct me if I am wrong, please.
Robert Mason
Weippe