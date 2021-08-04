CRT is no cure
Critical race theory has finally come out of the shadows recently.
Parents staying home during the pandemic got to actually see first hand via Skype and Zoom what this vile ideological poison really is and that it is being used to brainwash even the youngest children in our public schools.
Like all things Marxist, CRT is packaged and purveyed as something it is not. CRT is peddled as a response or even as a cure for systemic racism, which is supposed to lurk in the minds of privileged whites.
This toxic nonsense is designed to create and inflame racism and divide us further into hostile camps. The resulting chaos feeds into the lefts’ hate engine.
Critical race theory is not the cure for racism. It is the disease.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
First down?
Readers may admire Kay Varner’s accomplishment at Quail Ridge more than the Lewiston Tribune’s hastily scrawled account of July 28, which stated: “Kay Varner, 69, of Lewiston, recently aced the par-3, 100-yard No. 2 at Quail Ridge Golf Course with a ‘5-hybird.’ It was the retiree’s fourth hole-in-one in 24 yards of playing the sport.”
The non-golfer wonders whether a “hybird” is the offspring of an eagle and a birdie. Also, as Varner’s feat was her fourth in “... 24 yards of playing the sport,” did she make a first down?
Nice going, Tribune, for galloping ineptitude.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Who are the lab rats?
A recent cartoon shows two lab rats.
One asks the other: “Have you had a COVID shot yet?”
The other replies: “No, They’re still testing it on the humans.’’
Good point?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Elect Johnson mayor
Recently the Lewiston Tribune published an opinion that Dan Johnson, who represents us in the Idaho Senate, should stay in the Senate rather than run for mayor in support of a strong mayor form of government. It used this reasoning as the primary reason to keep our present city manager (an extraordinary well-compensated city employee) and weak city council form of government.
I do support the strong mayor system of city government since it would replace a system in which no one is really accountable for decisions made by the city with one in which the voters of the city would have someone accountable for decisions and policies as we move into the future.
Currently Johnson is one of 35 senators in the Idaho Senate and, as such to pass legislation, he has to engage, debate and compromise to accomplish his goals. If he were elected a strong mayor, he could immediately start to engage the many problems facing the city (runaway budget that has doubled in four years, a lack of a favorable business environment, slow city population growth in a state that is growing fast and the cost of water and sewer). Instead of keeping Johnson in the Senate, I think we should jump at the chance to elect him as strong mayor of Lewiston, utilize his talents and experience to really change the city of Lewiston and get rid of the status quo that, other than the Tribune, seems to have very few defenders.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston