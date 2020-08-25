Uncivil to Simpson
So it’s come down to this, yet another symptom of the incivility that is rife in our society.
It used to be that if someone you respected said or did something unexpected that you didn’t necessarily agree with, you’d ask yourself why that person said or did that.
Then you’d ask the person and let him or her give a full explanation. No more.
Now, you just have a knee-jerk, negative public reaction.
Thus did Marc Johnson in his column and Marty Trillhaase in the Lewiston Tribune’s Cheers & Jeers. Both expressed surprise and took down Congressman Mike Simpson for going along with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.
I don’t like the EOs, either.
But I would at least give Simpson the courtesy of asking him why he departed from his otherwise respectable course.
Judy Parrish
Viola
Living with courage
Lewy body disease afflicts 1 million people in the United States and has two forms:
1. Dementia with Lewy bodies — The patient develops dementia similar to Alzheimer’s disease, accompanied by movement difficulties as seen in Parkinson’s disease.
2. Parkinson’s disease dementia — This presents with movement and gait problems and perhaps years later, dementia. My friend has the second form.
He is mentally sharp with no memory difficulties but he has symptoms that resemble Parkinson’s. He, and his assistant or a family member, walk the sidewalks in our neighborhood. Earlier in his life, he was a marathon distance runner and accomplished golfer. He makes use of these experiences now in order to remain determined and focused on his walking gait and balance.
He is a Husky as evidenced by his baseball cap, smartly displayed during his walks. I’m a Cougar so we often banter about past Apple Cup scores.
There are many friends, neighbors and relatives who display such courage in the face of serious illness. Please take a few minutes to say hello when you see him or her in their yard or out walking. Your encouragement and support can provide that bit of extra motivation to help them complete their daily goals and cope with the ups and downs of life.
My friend is among the most courageous people I have known. I only hope that I can live up to his example should I develop a serious illness. I am proud to be his “good friend.”
Jay Wright
Asotin
Sorry, Tom
Years and years ago I did something mean, but that something might have set Tom Hennigan on a different path than he’d have otherwise taken.
In the flu season of probably 1986, he came to the library where we both worked wearing a mask.
I fancied myself witty by saying, “Are you trying to keep from spreading germs or are you afraid we will make you sick.”
Now that there are so many people who refuse to wear masks, and most of them cluster around a certain political spectrum, it has laid more heavily on my heart.
I apologize to you, Thomas, and to everyone who has heard such talk and taken it to their heart that wearing a mask makes one look weak.
It was a stupid thing for me to say. Please forgive me, everyone.
Jackson Vance
Clarkston
Promote transparency
I would like to see the policies, procedures and job descriptions for the Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office accessible to the public. How can you possibly critique someone’s performance if you don’t know the job description?
Rafael Ruiz
Lapwai