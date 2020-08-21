Life in 2020
People here we are, living in the year 2020.
We have a poor choice of a so-called president who was worried about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats getting away with impeachment.
While we were not paying attention, this virus sneaked into our lives, killing how many people worldwide.
Look around you. Are you scared? You should be.
Gordy Roeder
Lewiston
Keep schools safe
The superintendent and school board members should provide operational definitions for each of the three phases listed in the school opening plan and include concrete criteria for moving from one phase to the next.
The school year should begin under the moderate-level protocol. Masks should be required for all students, faculty and staff with zero-tolerance policies for individuals refusing to follow protocol.
These requests should be followed to make sure that the district remains fully staffed with healthy employees. Starting the semester at the moderate level will increase morale by instilling confidence that leadership is doing everything in its power to keep teachers and staff safe. If schools around the country are any indication of what happens when schools open under a normal schedule, then quarantines of hundreds of students, faculty and staff will be imminent.
Research is clear that masking should be required immediately. Aiello et al. (2010) demonstrated that the combination of mask-wearing and hand hygiene in school settings reduced the spread of influenza-like illnesses by up to 51 percent compared to groups that did not wear masks.
In an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Brooks et al. (2020) explained that mandated universal masking helped to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by two Missouri hairstylists who wore masks, but had served 139 clients prior to their positive tests.
Interviews revealed that 98 percent of their clients wore masks, and that the 67 clients who agreed to be tested showed no sign of infection.
Seth Bradshaw
Lewiston