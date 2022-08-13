Phonies and liars
I see that Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo were among just 11 senators to vote no on providing medical help to my veteran brothers and sisters. Both run around all the time blabbing about their work for veterans, but they are phonies and liars when we see what they really do.
I served in combat as an Army infantryman. I was not a hero. I am not disabled and get no pension. But it always seemed to me that a decent and respectful nation should care for those who have defended it.
Risch and Crapo are not decent or respectful. And instead, they are just disgusting.
DENNIS BAIRD Moscow
——
Grow up
If you’re still believing or telling the “big lie” that Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 election, you’re an anti-American insurrectionist insurgent.
You’re a person fighting against American democracy and the future of our great nation.
And you’re a liar. You’re someone who’s telling himself the only fair election is one that your candidate wins, regardless of the vote count.
There were more than 60 court challenges to Biden’s victory. None of them were successful. No attorney anywhere in any court was able to make the case to any judge anywhere that the vote count was anything but accurate. Every case was quickly dismissed for lack of evidence.
There is zero evidence that Biden did not win the 2020 election. People claiming otherwise are lost in a sea of disinformation and have decided to throw childish tantrums rather than accept reality.
Biden won the popular vote by more than 8 million votes. Our voting system is not rigged, as your golden calf and soon to be jailed dear leader keeps claiming.
Believing and telling the “big lie” that Biden didn’t win is just revealing yourself to be a petulant, childish loser who can’t accept reality.
Elections aren’t rigged, at least not yet.
We just have a rash of aged children too ignorant to accept reality and too cultish to believe anything they don’t want to hear.
Grow up.
Your behavior is an embarrassment in the extreme, even if you’re too willfully ignorant and childish to realize it.
BRIAN RHOADES Genesee
——
No place for politicians
Idaho is becoming an incredibly regulated state, one that criminalizes librarians and medical personnel.
The 2022 legislative season’s anti-abortion bill is an example. Preserving the health and safety of infants is vital but threatening the mothers over pregnancies in which the fetus is developing wrongly is wrong for all of us.
Pregnant women usually have other children who need their care and attention. If a pregnant woman develops an infection, preeclampsia or hemorrhages, she needs immediate medical care.
Fetal heartbeats often continue after all hope is gone. ...
Delaying care for a miscarriage because the doctor fears he will be accused of performing an abortion can cause a mother to take longer to get well or her fertility can be impaired. She may die.
The woman in a partnership or marriage is important to the economic health of her family. Other children need their mothers’ care and her comfort about the loss of a sibling.
For 50 years, decisions about pregnancies have been left to the discretion of individuals and doctors. Economic factors, such as the fast rising cost of rent and real estate, have been a part of abortion decisions. So have pregnancies caused by incest and rape, as have those in children much too young to be mothers.
For 50 years, private decisions about pregnancies have been rightly left to the people most involved. ...
The Legislature needs to refrain from interfering with decisions that are private to women and their families.
JANELLE WINTERSTEEN
Boise
——
Not equal, not justice
Equal justice under the law — it appears we are losing it locally and nationally.
Several years ago, people involved with private attorney bench trials before former Judge Scott Galina got off free.
But the ones with the appointed defense attorneys got sentences of 10 years to life. ...
When the judge was convicted of seconddegree rape and several sexual assaults, he received preferential treatment.
He got a low bail, compared to up to $200,000 that he gave others.
Besides that, he got paid full salary for two years.
Those with bench trials never got their appeals acknowledged.
We need to do the right thing and restore our constitutional rights. After having said this, we must keep our Constitution as it was written. Our country, states and counties should all have equal justice in the courts.
After Galina’s sentencing, he again received preferential treatment. He was handcuffed in front. All other inmates would have been handcuffed with hands behind their back.
His ankles also were not shackled as others would have been.
MARVIN L. JACKSON
Clarkston