House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley, once viewed as one of the bright young stars in the Republican Party, is now an aging political figure who has yet to have “his turn” for a higher office.

The 64-year-old Bedke hasn’t done badly for himself, serving 10 years in one of the two most powerful positions in the Idaho Legislature. He has an impressive 22-year career in the Legislature, serving at one time or another on the budget-writing, the Revenue and Taxation, the Resources and Conservation and Transportation committees. There’s no serious question about his intelligence and overall knowledge of state government.

