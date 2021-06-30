Idaho Gov. Brad Little has pledged to send law enforcement personnel the state can’t spare on a mission they can’t perform.
Responding to appeals from fellow Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona earlier this month, Little said: “It is time for our nation’s governors to do what the federal government won’t — secure the border. Idaho is evaluating our resources, and I will have more to share with Idahoans about our support of this important call to protect our country.”
Before he makes a final decision, Little has every reason to look past this obvious appeal to the GOP base and reconsider. Here’s why:
l Staff shortages — The Idaho State Police is a lean shop. It has not significantly expanded its roster of officers to keep pace with Idaho’s explosive population growth. At the same time, a wave of retirements coupled with a more competitive job market in law enforcement has produced an 11 percent vacancy rate within ISP’s 316 authorized positions.
The situation is even more acute within the patrol ranks. Of its 244 positions, 34 are not filled.
Next, subtract about 17 who are involved in administration at the regional and state headquarters — directors, deputy directors, majors, captains and lieutenants.
As many as 10 may be federally funded and assigned primarily to commercial vehicle safety.
Another eight are designated to enhance security at the state Capitol and Supreme Court.
Now divide the remaining troopers among Idaho’s six regional districts. At any given time, that leaves about a dozen state police officers to patrol its highways — during what the state transportation department calls the “100 deadliest days” on the road.
Arizona and Texas are huge states with many times the law enforcement resources. When the Bureau of Justice Assistance added up every local and state uniformed officer in the Gem State in 2014, it came to only 2,707.
The same study counted 11,955 uniformed officers in Arizona and 46,059 in Texas.
If Idaho sends 20, 10 or even five officers, would Texas and Arizona even notice?
l Jurisdiction — In their June 10 appeal, Abbott and Ducey cited a 25-year-old U.S. Justice Department opinion that they said would give Idaho police “... the power to arrest migrants who illegally cross the border into our territory.”
That’s dubious at best, a deception at worse. Even if Texas and Arizona cross-deputized Idaho officers, that still falls short of a customs cross designation that would empower them to enforce federal immigration laws. That’s up to Immigration and Customs Enforcement — which hasn’t happened and probably won’t.
Typically, the feds extend that power to local and state police when they’re involved in a joint task force — often to root out drug traffickers, terrorists or fugitives. It’s a transactional arrangement — the feds want to draw upon the local experience and expertise.
Officers transplanted from other states have neither and it’s almost unheard of for a federal agency to cross-deputize them. More likely, ICE or Border Patrol would respond to growing demands at the border by reassigning staff from within their own ranks elsewhere in the country or drawing upon other federal resources.
In any event, Little’s office acknowledges that Idaho officers will not enforce federal immigration laws and will not be cross-deputized by ICE/Border Patrol.
So what exactly would we send Idaho cops hundreds of miles away from home to do?
l Expense — Who’s going to pay not only the salaries of Idaho law enforcement while they’re out of state but their lodging and food bills? Surely, not Idaho taxpayers?
l Training — You can’t throw state police into a new terrain, a new mission and a new team without training. Otherwise, coordination will suffer.
l Time commitment — If Texas or Arizona are going to take the time and expense to acclimate Idaho officers to their new surroundings, they’re going to expect them to remain for a while. Filling the gap at home takes time. Even if the state were to recruit a new class of officers tomorrow, preparing them to work in a patrol car is going to require a matter of months if not a year or more.
l Legal exposure — Who’s liable if an Idaho cop assigned to Texas or Arizona makes an error in judgment? Again, surely not the Idaho taxpayers?
Abbott and Ducey could care less about any of that. They’re looking out for themselves and their own states.
Little would be wise to do the same. — M.T.