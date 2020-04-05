Quack in chief
President Donald Trump has suggested that people should try chloroquine as a remedy for coronavirus because he heard of a case where someone tried it and then recovered.
But chloroquine does not have a chemical structure that would lead a pharmacologist to even bother testing it for antiviral activity. It is OK for a president to be ignorant of chemistry and unlikely that the kind of nerd who does know a lot of medicinal chemistry can win election to high public office. However, any responsible elected politician will know enough to consult appropriate experts about scientific matters.
If Trump thinks he knows medicine, he’s a quack.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Genuine leaders
In tough times, you can’t fake leadership. Leaders push back against the tide. They don’t surrender. They don’t panic. The coronavirus laid bare the failure of our leaders, some of whom rushed to surrender, then urged us all off the cliff in breathless panic. Some of our media cheered them on, amplifying the panic.
The result is millions unemployed, trillions in lost wealth and a massive dislocation of lives. Panic is an interesting thing.
But President Donald Trump didn’t panic. Neither did Gov. Brad Little. We can be thankful for that.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
Time to comment
The efforts to contain COVID-19 have disrupted basic aspects of daily life across the Pacific Northwest — and for good reason.
But if we’re not vigilant, this virus will wreak more social and economic damage than it must. It will distract us.
Recently, federal agencies released a draft environmental impact statement on the 14 Columbia and Snake river dams. The last day to comment — April 13 — is fast approaching.
As the Tri-City Herald editorial board recently wrote, “The coronavirus eventually will pass, but the future of our region depends on what happens to the Snake River dams.”
The same could be said of the Palouse and Lewis-Clark Valley. The Snake River dams irrigate our land, transport our crops and power our homes.
If the dams were breached, the inability to irrigate nearly 48,000 acres would result in a $500 million social welfare loss, according to the draft report.
In addition, transporting goods by truck and rail instead of by barge could increase costs by 10 to 33 percent.
The report also states the threat of region-wide blackouts would double.
For all these consequences of dam breaching, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintain that salmon would just marginally benefit.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order means many Washingtonians now have more time on our hands. Why not take a few minutes to call in or write a public comment?
It could, for a moment, take your mind off the pandemic.
To read the draft report and comment, please visit www.crso.info.
Joe Poire
Colfax
Trump leads
Even though he’s under a constant barrage of never-ending attacks, President Donald Trump still manages to project confidence in his ability to lead our country. He has endured these attacks almost daily since his candidacy.
Trump is obviously a tremendous threat to the evil revolutionary forces that want to destroy our constitutional republic. These evil forces have been deeply embedded in our government and media since the 1930s — and later, embedded themselves in Hollywood and academia.
Our counter-revolutionary leader has shown more strength, fortitude and courage than any president since John F. Kennedy.
His love for our country is undeniable.
I pray that he can continue to be the strong leader we desperately need in order to “Make America Great Again.”
Varnel Williams
Moscow
Keep Luckovich
Regarding the Mike Luckovich cartoons: Please continue to use them.
The March 25 cartoon is an excellent example of putting forth a viewpoint the average person might not consider because we all tend to be very self-centered.
For myself, it hit home, so thank you very much.
The purpose of cartoons on the Opinion page are three:
1. Make a point.
2. Point out a current event or result.
3. Make you think.
Too often, we become ‘comfortable’ with a given situation, position or thought pattern. We do not want anyone or anything to disturb our comfort zone — but it’s a necessary part of life. We need to be disturbed on a regular basis.
Maybe the cartoon, column or letter makes us think a new thought or in a new way.
Maybe it makes us happy or irritated. In any event, it should make one think — perhaps about why you agree or disagree or to consider a different opinion or viewpoint.
We will never all agree on any given situation, event, cartoon or opinion. But that’s a critical part of the Opinion page.
Keep up the good work.
I’ve subscribed to the Lewiston (Morning) Tribune since 1979 — and will continue to do so — even though I don’t read all the letters or columns. That’s part of my options.
Louise Regelin
Moscow
Likes Luckovich
Please keep printing Mike Luckovich’s political cartoons, no matter how many people complain.
On days where I can’t glean anything of value from the Opinion section because all of the columnists represent the radical right (money matters more than life itself), I can usually find something that makes me smile or that offers hope in Luckovich’s work.
I think he’s brilliant.
Anne McLaughlin
Moscow