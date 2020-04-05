Why so much?
I would like to know why our gas prices are so much higher than Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls. Both are under $2 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.
Scott Olson
Lewiston
Check it out
Heads up to Rick Rogers and to Whitebull, aka James Spencer: There does seem to be some degree of genetic modification when violence happens during pregnancy. Search “DNA can carry memories of traumatic stress down the generations.” (cordis.europa.eu)
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Put out the information
This is a big thanks to St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley Hospitals for their “frequently asked questions about COVID-19” info ad. I saw it in the March 19 Clearwater Progress and it was probably in other local papers, too.
I had listened to much on TV and read many articles in the paper about the virus and still had questions. In a few short, easy to understand sentences, they clearly spelled out everything I wanted to know. Good job,
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Picture says it all
The “We are prepared” article about St. Joseph Regional Medical Center had me wondering about the shoulder-to-shoulder seating arrangements in the photos.
Then I noticed Fox News in the background. Huh. That explains a lot.
A picture really is worth a thousand words.
D.L. Peterson
Clarkston