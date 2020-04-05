Feeling secure
Years ago Potlatch had a plywood plant where Clearwater Paper is located in Lewiston. You could buy seconds or “blows” as the plywood sheets with slight imperfections were called.
When much younger, I was busily trying to cover my entire lot with small buildings in spite of being a terrible carpenter. The slightly out-of-square blows were perfect, and they always fit my slightly out-of-square construction. You’d never notice that all my building had a slight lean to them.
Today, Clearwater Paper makes toilet tissue in gigantic rolls. Some of these must be out-of-spec. Perhaps a roll is slightly off color or like early toilet paper, the roll had a few wood splinters or some other imperfection. In this time of COVID-19 crisis, I urge Clearwater to start a seconds outlet like their predecessor.
Imagine how secure you would feel having one of these giant rolls in the basement rather than all those little rolls that are flying off store shelves. And talk about cheap.
Another bonus — now that they are home, you could keep the kids busy cutting small sheets from your giant stash for the days use.
Just trying to help.
Earl H. Bennett
Genesee
Loaded up with goodies
The stimulus bill has been passed, but I don’t think many people knew what the hang-up was. Listed below are just some of the frivolous add-ons the Democrats were trying to attach to this bill. If this doesn’t get your dander up, I don’t know what will. And the media wouldn’t report it:
l Publication of corporate pay statistics by race and race statistics for all corporate boards.
l A bail-out on all current debt at the postal service.
l Required early voting.
l Required same-day voter registration.
l Provisions on official time for union collective bargaining.
l Full offset of airline emissions by 2025.
l Publication and reporting of greenhouse gas statistics for individual flights.
l Retirement plans for community newspaper employees.
l Federal $15 minimum wage.
l Permanent paid leave.
l $30 million for the JFK Center for the Performing Arts.
Disgusting.
Larry Houston
Craigmont
Dangerous comparison
Car accidents and the seasonal flu differ significantly from COVID-19. Comparing the deaths from them is dangerously misleading. The two key differences are the time span during which they impact our health care system and how contagious they are.
First, car accidents happen throughout the year. Sure some long weekends have increases in car accidents and inclement weather increases the number,. But generally it is below the capacity of our health care system. It is obvious, but must be stated in this comparison: Injuries from car accidents are not contagious.
Second, seasonal flu tends to start around September, ramp up and peak around December through February and then decrease. Thus hospitalizations for the flu are spread over several months, and thus are below the health care capacity. Most if not all health care workers are vaccinated from the flu, and many people are naturally somewhat immune because of exposure from previous years. Combination of these makes the flu less contagious.
Coronavirus, on the other hand, is ramping up rapidly. Imagine if all the car accidents happened in a few weeks or seasonal flu ramped up in a few weeks.
Our health care system would be overwhelmed.
Further, we do not have a vaccine nor does anyone have natural immunity because it is new.
Thus comparing deaths from car accidents and the seasonal flu to the coronavirus pandemic is dangerously misleading.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Shameful
Nathan Alford, I hope you read Mallard Fillmore on March 26. It summarizes exactly how the left and its media (the majority of journalists in this country) operate.
They have nothing of substance to offer so they resort to name-calling and finger-pointing while they engage in corrupt and underhanded practices.
Last week was full of attacks on the president but filled with silence when it comes to Democrats holding the health and well-being of the country hostage to promote their political agenda. This shameful behavior was ignored by you, the AP and the rest of the mainstream media.
Do better.
Greg Billups
Weippe
Repeat the lie
Manipulating people is the easiest thing in the world. Just tell them what they want to hear and repeat it over and over.
And the biggest lie in the world will become truth in their minds.
No man in the wrong can stand up against a fellow who’s in the right and keeps on coming.
Any time a tyrant takes control, resistance against his iron-handed rule will rise sooner than later.
Shirley Law
Lewiston