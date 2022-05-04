Who’s to blame?
The Republican scumbags advocate welfare, tax cuts and caviar for the rich, and poverty, hunger and pain for everyone else. They yammer incessantly about free markets that are free only insofar as the greedy pig corporations controlling the GOPer Nazis and the country are free to screw the consumer every which way but loose when they participate in those markets.
The GOPer Nazis work hand in hand with the rich slime to protect them from having to cough up their fair share of wealth for the good of the country, and the corporate sloths respond by raising the prices on everything to ludicrously unjustifiable levels — because they can. And then, the rightwing hacks blame it on President Joe Biden.
In 2019, the year before COVID-19 hit, big U.S. corporations hauled in roughly $1 trillion in profits while the majority of American workers hauled in mostly peanuts. Two years later, while more than 1 million Americans were sick and dying, the corporate robber barons raked in $1.7 trillion in profits.
Antitrust analyst Matt Stoller finds that this huge profit jump accounts for at least 60% of the inflation now strapping the U.S. consumer, with the Fed’s laughably inept mismanagement of interest rates during the last three years accounting for a good portion of the rest. ...
We are wading through a fog of inflationary surrealism with GOPer Nazi goombahs, aided and abetted by a couple of nefarious democratic imposters in the Senate, ... blaming everything, as usual, on “Socialist Joe Biden.”
MIKE EPSTEIN
Clarkston