Here’s to Foote
Eunice Newton Foote is finally being recognized, and that’s great. Once people understand what this American scientist discovered 166 years ago, they’ll be less inclined to accept recent disinformation about climate science. ...
Foote (1819-1888) was an amateur scientist who conducted simple experiments on the effects of moisture and carbon dioxide on air temperature. She filled pairs of glass tubes with different gases and monitored their temperatures in sunshine and shade. Three experiments compared lowpressure air and pressurized air; ordinary air with carbon dioxide-laden air; and dry air with damp air.
Foote’s research demonstrated that damp air and carbon dioxide-laden air warm faster than ordinary air. But more importantly, air with carbon dioxide cooled much more slowly than ordinary air. This last observation is one of the main reasons modern scientists say carbon dioxide is primarily responsible for climate change: Average night-time temperatures have risen considerably throughout decades.
Science has corroborated Foote’s observations innumerable times. Evidence for carbon dioxide’s role in climate change is now overwhelming. Moreover, the consequences of not reducing carbon emissions are growing daily.
Also growing daily is a broad consensus about the most effective way to reduce emissions: put a price on carbon. Or better, use a fee and dividend policy to mitigate climate change and provide many other economic and social benefits.
Contact your representatives and senators and ask for a carbon fee and dividend program. Tell them and your friends about Foote’s experiments, too. It’s beautiful science and deserves to be better known.
SIMON A. SMITH
Pullman
Where’s the justice?
We talk about police brutality and how people get hurt. But when will we talk about the overreach of our prosecutors and judges? Who do we have to hold them accountable?
In a local case, a woman accused a man of stalking her and the case was dismissed. The accused spent 10 days in jail and lost more than $15,000 in income because of her lies.
When will the victims of harsh lies have their day in court?
He lost everything while the judges, prosecutors and police did nothing.
Why are our people being jailed with no recompense when they are found not guilty?
EDITH ROSS
Lewiston
Dams support thousands
This is to the man who on March 26 sent a letter about the dams. He said there are 2,500 guides and outfitters who depend on the fish.
What about the approximately 250,000 who depend on the dams for a living? Instead of bitching about the dams, why don’t you and all the other fish huggers get off your butts and get the foreign fishing boats out of our waters?
Then there are sea lions, terns, commercial fishing and Indian gill nets. Get those out of the river and see how many thousands of fish make it up the river.
Barging does work.
Yes, I do fish for steelhead. In fact I was one of the officials of the Great Snake Lake Steelhead Derby in 1992-95.
DAVID LONG
Clarkston