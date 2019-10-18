DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Each passing day, President Donald Trump’s betrayal of the Syrian Kurds is exposed as a strategic blunder that has empowered and emboldened Russia, Syria, Iran and ISIS while exposing the United States to defeat abroad and terrorism at home.
“He’s making the biggest mistake of his presidency by assuming the Kurds are better off today than they were yesterday,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
“Abandoning this fight now and withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria would recreate the very conditions that we have worked hard to destroy and invite the resurgence of ISIS,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
And what have you heard from the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee?
First, he commended Trump for “robustly” describing the risks behind Turkey’s “aggressive actions.”
Next, Risch deferred to Trump: “ ... Once the commander in chief makes a decision, whatever that decision is, America needs to get behind the commander in chief or we got a huge problem.”
And then Thursday, Risch called for sanctions and humanitarian aid — without holding Trump accountable for this capitulation.
Risch has a solemn constitutional obligation to pursue wise foreign policy choices and to point out when the president falls short. Promoting the political fortunes of Donald Trump is not Risch’s job.
This has the echo of an October 81 years ago when another leader decided the price of defending allies was too high.
British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain emerged from Munich with assurances there would be “peace in our time” as the West abandoned Czechoslovakia to Germany.
Winston Churchill warned: “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and you will have war.”
Any bets about how history will judge Risch?
CCHEERS ... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Wednesday, they joined in a bipartisan House rebuke of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from northern Syria.
The resolution passed 354 to 60 — with the support of 129 Republicans.
Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, stood with 60 of President Trump’s acolytes, including Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve King, R-Iowa, who voted no.
Here’s guessing that Fulcher will pay no price with his political base for refusing to stand up to Trump.
The same can not be said of McMorris Rodgers or Simpson, who put the nation’s interests ahead of themselves.
Democrats could have passed the resolution on their own, but having the support of two-thirds of the House Republicans is an unmistakable signal to Trump. It offers a modicum of reassurance to America’s allies that the White House does not speak for the entire government.
And to those who have watched the events of the past week unfold with a sense of national shame, this was cause for at least a brief respite.
DJEERS ... to Fulcher and Simpson.
On Oct. 8, Fulcher cosponsored a resolution seeking to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
Simpson signed up Wednesday.
No question, Schiff embellished details of the now infamous transcript depicting Trump’s shakedown telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
But this censure motion is another GOP deflection. Schiff’s behavior is not equivalent to that of a president who is now facing an impeachment inquiry.
Fulcher, in particular, has no room to talk. During a town hall meeting in Lewiston last week, he mangled the telephone call transcript — and then had to promise to reexamine it.
Given the new revelations emerging on a daily basis, “whataboutism” is getting stale.
DJEERS ... to former Congressman and Idaho Republican Party Chairman Raul Labrador.
Like Simpson and Fulcher before him, Labrador has decided to monetize the Trump impeachment inquiry.
In a fundraising letter, the Idaho GOP leader asks party loyalists to “chip in $25, chip in $10, chip in $5” for a “Fight Back Fund” that will be “strategically split” between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Idaho GOP “Grass Roots MAGA Team.”
Setting aside for the moment whether Trump needs the help — his campaign has more than $156 million in the bank — from Idaho’s comparatively impoverished GOP, politicians trading on something as solemn as an impeachment is unseemly.
Besides, did he not peruse this week’s headlines?
l Former national security adviser John Bolton called the man at the center of the Ukrainian shakedown, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a “hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up.”
l White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney conceded military aid to Ukraine was withheld to pressure the country toward investigating Democrats.
What looks like today’s savvy political maneuver could become tomorrow’s embarrassment.
CCHEERS ... to Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters.
Most of corporate Idaho promotes diversity internally. After all, recruiting women and minorities is a sound practice in a global economy.
But few have been so willing to defend it publicly — especially at a time when Idaho Republican lawmakers have chosen to target diversity programs at Boise State University. Composed by state Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, a letter criticizing BSU was signed by 27 other House Republicans — including House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Peters has been the exception.
Not only has he promoted diversity programs in his culturally conservative community, but Peters will bring up the issue when no one else does. Case in point: his recent appearance before the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board.
“I’ll be talking about it,” Peters promised. “I figure, it’s a voice that needs to be heard.”
Well done. — M.T.