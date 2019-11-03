Anti-vaping panic is straight out of an Orwellian plot

So, about vaping: We’re in what YouTuber Tyrell Warner (aka Styxhexenhammer666) calls a “satanic panic” about a practice welcomed not long ago as a less evil alternative to cigarette smoking.
Warner takes his reference from the 1980s crusade for warning labels on music to protect children from sexually explicit, drug-related, occult or other naughty content.
Such labels were needed because no American could tell on her or his own that W.A.S.P.’s song “Animal (F--- Like a Beast)” isn’t an appropriate choice for a first communion gift.
Of course, a few folk did make poor music choices but these panic movements seize on the actions of a few to impinge on safe and sane use or practices conducted by adults.
Such is certainly the case with vaping. Recently, about 1,000 “vapers” have become ill and nearly 30 have died. The death of anyone diminishes us but it’s not a pandemic social concern.
It’s not legally available vaping products that are at fault but black market or homemade vaping fluid that contains THC (the stuff in pot that gets you high).
Even though the Federal Drug Administration has pointed to these illicit products as the cause (see the consumer info section at www.fda.gov), government at every level has imposed bans on legal vaping and vaping products.
Why? Well it’s partly about neo-puritanical adversity to smoking. Reason writer Jacob Grier put it as, “the latest manifestation of a well-funded and ideologically motivated movement dedicated to eradicating recreational nicotine use in any form.”
Read Grier’s piece “The Vaping Crisis Is a Moral Panic Led by Anti-Smoking Crusaders.” It details how science, society and common sense have been corrupted in pursuit of that cause.
I want to focus on a more general and more sinister reason for spreading panic in society: that is curtailment of our rights to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
George Orwell’s “1984” depicts a society in which such wartime measures as restricted travel, surveillance of citizens and enforced rationing have been used to create a police state.
In order to justify all of this, the citizens were told that they were always at war, “…War had been literally continuous ... The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that any past or future agreement with him was impossible.”
It’s important to remember that Orwell took his cue from the continuation of wartime austerity in 1948’s proto-socialist Britain, well after World War II ended in Europe.
While the United States has been mired in continual war for two decades, that war takes place far away with no sacrificial “home front” effort. Thus “the war on terror” doesn’t have the same grip on our society as did the wars of the past century.
So, in order to take away freedom of choice and trammel law-abiding adults, we have instead been indoctrinated into a “panic culture.”
Shootings, opioids, vaping — even the weather — are presented not as matters of reasonable concern but as crises.
So what to do?
First, as “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” sagely advises, “don’t panic.” Maintaining your sangfroid and refusing to be stampeded is the best first defense against those who want you to live in fear.
Next, be skeptical. Look for some of the “tells” that the con is on:
l Sometimes the scare tactics are obvious. “The Earth is on fire” and “assault weapons” come to mind.
l Watch for goal posts that have been shifted; e.g. the claim “we only have 10 years to save the climate” goes back to 1989.
l As with opioids and vaping, look for “solutions” that restrict lawful, safe use and only have minimal effect, if any, on the source of the concern.
l Be wary when scare tactics are aimed at children or of groups that use children as props in their campaigns.
l Be especially watchful of the promise of safety at the expense of freedom.
As with that other famous book by Orwell, you can bet that those out to scare us will live a lifestyle that’s “more equal” than the one they prescribe for the rest of us.
You don’t have to eat insects or live in a Soviet-style group home to save the world. You don’t have to be unable to defend your home or live in pain — or live like a Carthusian hermit, either.
Live life large and allow others to do the same. Refuse to be cowed by the endless cycle of satanic panic bull.
Hennigan, of Lewiston, is an instructional technology administrator at Lewis-Clark State College. His email address is t0by_belch@yahoo.com.