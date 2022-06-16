It’s not all that mind-boggling to figure who profits from the latest battle the Idaho Legislature is picking with the federal landlord.
First and foremost is the Utah company, Aeon AI, that will pocket $250,000 — to start with — under a contract the Legislature’s Committee on Federalism signed last month.
Next are those legislators themselves — who can create the impression they are doing something meaningful on behalf of rural Idaho, which often struggles to pay for local services because so much of its property tax base includes millions of tax-exempt federal acres.
But will this do much good for the average Idaho taxpayer?
Don’t hold your breath.
This latest approach involves the federal payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program. Launched in 1976, PILT aims to compensate counties with large federal holdings for the tax revenues they forfeit. Idaho’s share comes to about $34.5 million.
Lawmakers hired Aeon AI to figure out how much money those same federal lands would pay in property taxes if they were held privately.
The idea goes that armed with such information, Idaho could pressure Congress to ante up more money.
A pilot study will examine three counties — Boundary, Clearwater and Canyon. Studying all 44 counties would cost about $2.5 million and the firm has discussed signing up for additional work in the years ahead.
The pattern here is not good. Utah’s Ken Ivory — who was tied to Aeon AI when this idea was being pitched a couple of years ago — first persuaded Idaho lawmakers they could sue the federal landlord into surrendering its lands almost a decade ago. Informed by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden that the state constitution, the admissions act, the U.S. Constitution and 230 years of previous court rulings said otherwise, those legislators hired their own attorney. Before they were done, members of a legislative task force held public hearings around the state and spent more than $90,000 in legal fees — ultimately reaching the same conclusion the attorney general offered them for free.
This latest ploy is based on a set of flimsy assumptions.
Start with PILT. The federal government is under no obligation to make those payments. As a near-unanimous group of attorneys general from Western states concluded six years ago, “equal footing does not guarantee states economic equality.” Equal footing is a political concept. It means each state gets equal representation in the U.S. Senate and that each citizen gets an equal voice in the House.
That the federal government has extended a share of timber receipts — later replaced by Secure Rural Schools dollars — and PILT payments stems more from a moral obligation or a simple political calculus.
Continue with this idea of private ownership. Within the state of Idaho, agricultural, range and timber lands are not taxed on what those properties would bring on the open market — the same standard that is used to tax your home or business. Instead, these acres are assessed on their ability to earn income — a steep discount. If the same standard were applied to 32 million acres of Idaho lands in federal ownership, the state would receive about $5.5 million less than it does from PILT today, the Idaho Association of Counties concluded more than three years ago.
Would the Aeon AI study value those lands as if they were developed? You don’t have to look farther than the Treasure Valley, where Californian carpetbaggers have driven the cost of housing beyond the means of ordinary Idahoans to see what that portends for public access to prime hunting, fishing and camping areas.
Once this project is all completed, what comes of it?
Presumably, the Legislature will express its desire in a memorial and forward it on to Congress as well as the appropriate representatives of the White House.
While based on Capitol Hill, the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence observed that once those memorials arrive in the halls of Congress, they dematerialize without comment. That’s why a veteran Idaho lawmaker once described these measures as “hankies in the wind.”
Poof will go your hard-earned tax dollars in this legislative mirage.
Don’t count on it being the last time, either. — M.T.