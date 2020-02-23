And the fools in the Democratic Congress march on

Recently we witnessed “the march of fools.” The group of eight legislators designated as House managers by the U.S. House of Representatives and led by Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, carried the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from the House to the Senate.
When doing this, these politicians and their Democratic colleagues set our nation on a dangerous and destructive path. They broke with historical norms for their own political gain. It has always been understood that for the good of our country, impeachment must be bipartisan. And according to Article II, Section 4 of our Constitution, the removal of our highest officials from office must involve “Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Our Founding Fathers understood that if impeachment wasn’t limited and well-defined, political foes would concoct vague crimes and use it as a partisan tool to attack their opponents, just like this Congress did.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., recently said, “Impeachment is whatever Congress says it is. There is no law on impeachment.” She’s wrong.
Waters and many of her colleagues don’t seem to understand or care about our Constitution.
The Democrats charged our president with abuse of power because they could not find a crime. Abuse of power is not a specific crime; it is an open-ended charge. What criminal wrongdoing did Trump commit to abuse his power? Our president may have been foolish in his phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it has not been shown that he committed an actual offense.
Our U.S. House of Representatives abused its own power. In its haste to prosecute our president, it violated Trump’s constitutional right to due process and his presidential right to executive privilege. During the impeachment proceedings in the basement of the House building, our president was not allowed to present witnesses in his own defense or have lawyers there to defend him. Every time the House committee sent our president a subpoena and he asserted his legal right to executive privilege, Congress charged him with obstructing justice instead of using the proper channels to resolve their differences in court.
There is something terribly wrong with a system that can charge you with a crime for exercising your legal rights to defend yourself. The team of lawyers in the Russian collusion investigation tried this same tactic and it failed.
The Democrats in the House wanted to have the whole thing done by Christmas and they didn’t want to be bogged down by details. They could have subpoenaed John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney or any of Trump’s close advisers right then if they really wanted to. But as Congressman Adam Schiff said, “it would have delayed their proceedings in the House for years.”
So, they tried to pass their legal responsibilities onto the Senate and force it to do the House of Representatives’ job and take legal action against our president.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the marchers will be remembered forever for their role in creating more gridlock and political division in a Congress that is now almost hopelessly deadlocked. Blinded by their hate for Trump, they forgot that someday there will be a Democratic president and a Republican Congress. They have set the bar so low that every president from now on could face impeachment charges from his or her political opponents about almost any major policy disagreement.
On a recent political talk show, two retired politicians — one a Republican and the other a Democrat — agreed that impeachment is horribly divisive and destructive to our country. They decided that for the good of our nation, we should set well-defined guidelines with specific criteria that Congress must meet before it considers impeachment.
I believe that after this recent debacle, most people would agree with them.
Our president was acquitted on both counts of impeachment. Thank God it is over.
Or is it?
The whole thing was a travesty and a sham, just like the Russian collusion investigation. We’ve been going through this nightmare for three years. How many millions or billions of dollars has this cost us? And how much time and energy has been wasted?
Our legislators need to start doing their job of running our country and quit trying to destroy each other. A little cooperation and compromise would be a welcome change.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.