You can’t pore over the probable cause affidavit released in the arrest of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger of Pullman without coming away with a deep appreciation for the meticulous police work that produced it.
With Kohberger’s initial court appearance Thursday, local, state and federal law enforcement were able to break their two-month silence into the means and methods used in their investigation.
Kohberger is charged with the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at their Moscow apartment on King Road.
Whatever the initial missteps in messaging — including publicly walking back assurances that the broader community was under no ongoing threat and that the murders were a “crime of passion” — Moscow police, Idaho State Police and the FBI sifted through thousands of threads in a bizarre case that would have taxed the resources of a metropolitan police department, much less one that had not investigated a homicide in many years.
Video surveillance of a white sedan seen in the King Road area augmented by expert analysis led them to a 2015 white Hyundai Elantra registered to Kohberger — as early as Nov. 29. A week later, on Dec. 7, Moscow police asked the public’s assistance “in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate.”
The Elantra led them to Kohberger’s residence and his record of recent traffic stops.
That in turn steered police to the suspect’s cellphone. Armed with a search warrant executed on Dec. 23, investigators in turn tracked the cellphone in Pullman shortly before 3 a.m. on the day of the murders. When a two-hour gap ended at 4:48 a.m., the phone was south of Moscow near Blaine.
Another piece of the puzzle was DNA evidence found on the botton snap of a leather knife sheath found on the bed next to Mogen. Using genealogy databases, investigators teased out enough information to get a familial match when they removed trash from the suspect’s family home at Albrightsville, Penn., on Dec. 27. The following day, the Idaho state crime lab got results that ruled out “99.9998% of the male population (that) would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect’s biological father.”
That’s sufficient to hold someone in custody and possibly bind a defendant over for trial after a preliminary hearing. But it may fall short of the standard required for conviction — guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
So the day is weeks if not months away before we learn what other evidence may be produced in court. We still don’t know:
l Where’s the murder weapon?
l What was the motive?
l Was there any DNA evidence from the victims traced to the defendant?
All of which may explain Moscow Police Chief Jim Fry’s appeal to the public last week to maintain the vigilance responsible for thousands of tips.
“We are still looking for more information,” Fry said at the press conference that followed Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania. “We’re still trying to build that picture just like we have stated all along. We’re putting all the pieces together and that will help.”
Fry added, “I do want to thank our media partners for the help. You kept this in the news. You helped us with tips. You kept things going. And we truly appreciate that.”
That’s deserved. Aside from justifiably grumbling about a dearth of information from the investigations, national and local media heeded law enforcement’s desire not to muddy the waters. Virtually all of the information journalists distributed came from official sources. The news media further disputed irresponsible rumor mongering on social media.
Given Idaho Supreme Court rules limiting the release of information on Kohberger’s case to the court case files, that’s likely to continue.
Taking no chances, the courts have issued a “gag” order barring “investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney and defense attorney” from discussing:
l “Evidence regarding the occurrences or transactions involved in this case.”
l The character, credibility or criminal record of a party involved.
l Results of examinations or tests — as well as a party’s refusal to submit to an examination.
l Evaluations of a case or a defense.
l Virtually anything “reasonably likely to interfere with a fair trial,” up to and including confessions or possible plea bargain agreements.
You’ll be told there’s nothing personal in this. Gag orders are boilerplate in high-profile cases because the criminal justice system is trying to avoid prejudicing a prospective jury pool with pre-trial publicity.
But if you want to see a jury pool tainted by pre-trial publicity, look to the Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell case in eastern Idaho. Charged with the murders of Tamara Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and J.J. Vallow, the defendants have been profiled for years in network television and motion picture programs.
By contrast, coverage of the King Road murders has been deferential to — indeed, almost compliant with — the wishes of investigators.
If the criminal justice system is sincerely grateful, a gag order is hardly the kind of thing you’d expect. — M.T.