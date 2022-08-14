Fewer young Americans affiliate with any organized religion than ever before in American history.

This means, therefore, that the children — and certainly the grandchildren — of millions of faithful Christians have abandoned Christianity. The same holds true for Jews, but that decline began somewhat earlier. Until the 20th century, nearly all Jews were religious (which nearly always meant Orthodox). Today about 15% of Jews are Orthodox, while most Conservative and Reform Jews have the same values as the secular left, and very few of their children attend synagogue.

Tags

Recommended for you