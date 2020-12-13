It’s been a month since Joe Biden was elected president and yet his Republican enablers in Congress continue to tolerate Donald Trump’s assault on democracy.
First came last week’s Washington Post survey of all Republican members of Congress. Only 27 — 12 in the Senate and 15 from the House — recognized Biden’s victory. With the exception of two who insist Trump won, the rest are hiding out.
Sadly, you’ll find among this group:
l Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. When asked on Dec. 1 if he would refer to Biden as the president-elect, Crapo said: “Right now, I’m going to stay out of that argument and I think the process we have in America of the states certifying the outcomes of the election is the one that we should follow, and as that happens, then we’ll know the answer to the questions.”
Pushed on when that date will occur, Crapo demurred: “I don’t know the date on those things.”
l Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho. Last month, Risch told the Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovan-Smith that he was engaged in “my second transition where we move from one political party to another in the White House.” But when the Post picked up on that, Risch backtracked: “Regardless of what is reported in the media, the only entity with the constitutional authority to determine the president-elect is the Electoral College, who will meet on Dec. 14.”
l Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. A 22-year Capitol Hill veteran, Simpson refused to say.
l Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho. Based on his interview with columnist Chuck Malloy last month, the Post characterized Fulcher as “unclear or unanswered”: “ ... I’d be saying, ‘stand up for yourself, keep the legal challenges out there and bring as much of this to light as possible.’ ”
l Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. Because her office did not respond, the Post cited a Nov. 11 interview with Spokane’s KXLY in which McMorris Rodgers said: “There’s been enough stories — whether it’s Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona — where there’s stories that are concerning enough to me that I support the president’s effort to make sure every legal vote is counted, but also where there are disputes that he can pursue that.”
What passed for passive reticinece evaporated Thursday when Simpson, Fulcher and McMorris Rodgers shifted gears toward what Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro aptly characterized as a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.” They signed on to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to throw out millions of votes in four states, thereby stealing the election in spite of Biden’s commanding victory — 51.4 percent of the popular vote. Ronald Reagan received 50.7 percent in his 1980 landslide over Jimmy Carter.
Biden carried Pennsylvania by more than 81,000 votes, or 1.2 percent. He won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, nearly 3 percent. His margins were closer in three other battleground states — more than 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, more than 11,000 votes in Georgia and more than 10,000 votes in Arizona — but decisive nonetheless.
In not one legal challenge has Trump’s team prevailed.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as well as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — all Republicans — stand by the results in their states.
So did a group of Michigan lawmakers Trump called to the White House.
Attorney General William Barr found no evidence of fraud that would overturn Biden’s victory.
Kellyanne Conway, who managed Trump’s campaign four years ago and served as a senior adviser, has acknowledged Biden’s win.
Even the house organ of the conservative movement, National Review, says its time for Trump’s concession: “Flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States.”
This is not a new story.
What did you hear from the Idaho delegation or McMorris Rodgers when Trump lied more than 20,000 times, as documented by the Washington Post?
How about the 3,400 instances of corruption or conflict of interest involving Trump or his family as documented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington?
What about Trump’s Muslim travel ban? Or his family separation policy at the border? Or when he said there were “some very fine people on both sides” at Charlottesville, Va.?
They twisted themselves into knots avoiding Trump’s impeachment worthy shakedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on Biden or even the president’s undermining of Article 1 to subvert the congressional power of the purse by diverting military funds to his wall on the southern border.
Still, this is a new and dangerous precedent.
As Shaun Bowler, dean of the graduate division of the Department of Political Science at the University of California/Riverside wrote four years ago, America’s democracy is far from perfect. What has made it so exceptional is the consent of the losers, the bargain by which the losing candidate extends legitimacy upon the winning side.
Trump’s unwillingness to do so — and the GOP’s complicitity — has undermined public faith in the election process. It also jeopardizes Biden’s ability to confront the nation’s deadliest pandemic in a century.
Even at this late date, standing up to Trump and telling unhappy Republican voters at home something they don’t want to hear involves risk of defeat at the next primary election. Whether it’s a lack of nerve or a failure of conscience, Crapo, Risch, Simpson, Fulcher and McMorris Rodgers refuse to do so.
Their path of least resistance leads to another term in office.
For our country, however, this will end in ruin. — M.T.