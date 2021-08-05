On June 21, news that United Airlines would begin nonstop service from Lewiston to Denver elicited a standing ovation from an audience at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport authority board meeting.
“United is adding Lewiston-Denver flights without a revenue guarantee, a tool frequently used by smaller towns to attract airlines,” the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams reported. “Such an agreement might be ‘forthcoming,’ but nothing is signed, (airport consultant Gary) Foss said.”
That was then.
Five weeks later, it turns out that United has a price — $1.75 million that the Nez Perce County commissioners pledged in a proclamation, beginning on Oct. 5. The commissioners on Thursday voted shortly after the airport board unanimously approved the deal.
Not that any of this is unusual.
Smaller markets frequently prime the pump to get airline service started.
To attract Alaska Airlines service between Boise and the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, the University of Idaho has committed up to $500,000 a year for three years.
To launch Delta service to Salt Lake City, Lewiston also offered incentives in 2005. Most of the money came from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant.
But this is a change in Lewiston’s narrative — and airport authorities have kept a lid on details, even going so far as to decline this newspaper’s request for documents it’s entitled to review under Idaho’s Public Records Act.
All of which raises questions:
l Why create this misleading impression in June — especially when revenue guarantees are the state-of-the-art for air service markets Lewiston’s size?
l Is the $1.75 million the total amount? Or is it part of a multiyear agreement? If so, how much more taxpayer money is involved and where will it come from? Would the city of Lewiston, which is a co-owner of the airport, be expected to contribute?
l The source of this $1.75 million is Nez Perce County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money. So if the county is spending those dollars to subsidize air service to Denver, what once-in-a-lifetime kinds of projects the federal money could have supported will instead be deferred? How much broadband or water infrastructure work would $1.75 million provide?
l Is the $1.75 million intended as a revenue guarantee to United? Or is it a straight-out incentive? In the case of a revenue guarantee, as is the case with the UI’s deal with Alaska, the money only pays for empty seats. If the flight is full, the UI keeps more of its money. With a straight incentive, United retains the dollars, regardless of how many passengers fly in or out of Lewiston.
l Lewiston airport officials can say that flights to Denver open up more opportunities to Lewiston passengers. Denver is a hub for United and Frontier Airlines and a base for Southwest Airlines. So it offers more direct access to Eastern Seaboard and international flights.
But it remains another set of eastbound destinations.
Meanwhile, Lewiston has yet to replace the flights to Boise and the West Coast it lost when Alaska Airlines discontinued service almost three years ago. If Nez Perce County has $1.75 million in federal funds to incentivize the market, why not spend it there?
l When are the true owners of this airport, the taxpayers of Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston, going to learn the full details of this deal with United? Will it be while they still have a chance to influence its outcome? — M.T.