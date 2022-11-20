You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night.

Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the Idaho School Board Association conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members, superintendents and business managers throughout the state.

