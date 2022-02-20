The secular world considers success to be monetarily rich, famous, accepted in spheres of power, and beautiful. One person who had all of these and an impending marriage gave them up to enter the Abbey of Regina Laudis, a Benedictine monastery in Connecticut 50 years ago, and is now Mother Dolores Hart.
In the late 1950s and 1960s, she was a big-name actress appearing in 10 films with stars such as Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, and was the first to kiss Elvis Presley on screen. That she lived her beliefs, as we should all do, is the great success. How would someone that successful measure success?
In an interview she stated: “To find God is to find Love” (1John 4:16). This is her path of discovery. We each have our own to follow to find God’s love.
Various forms of “What is success?” are accurately attributed to Bessie Stanley, written in 1904.
A condensed form is: “To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the approbation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to give of one’s self; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden or redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived.”
However, in today’s society many of our children and young adults don’t get very far on the path or even find it. There are many reasons why these precious ones of our future are ending their lives because the pain is too great.
This especially true for young girls and women as shown by the 51% increase in suicide attempts from 2019 to 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the exact time frame of the plannedemic of lockdowns, social isolation and dangerous face masking — this will soon manifest as mental disorders in the youngest, deprived of learning the meaning of facial expressions — breaking the interactions that social learning depends on.
The mood changes that predominately this gender and age are noted for are exacerbated.
A variation of the sentiment “girls can’t win these days” is common.
They are pressured to look a certain way, have a certain body, have a certain face, buy the right things, behave in a certain way, have lots of likes and followers, have coerced sex encouraged by pornographic classroom teaching material —it is obscene and would be illegal to show on TV — and the adult-generated myth of gender confusion foisted on them. This is manifested by biologic males cheating in women’s athletic events and exhibitionism in the locker room.
They haven’t yet developed a sufficiently strong self-image to say to the abusers: “I’m sorry, but you have me confused with someone who gives a darn what you think or about anything.”
The amount of judgment and criticism from toxic social media, heaped especially on young females, becomes unbearable, and they may end their lives. They haven’t felt “good enough” or even good at all. Sometimes, even the most beautiful women, such as 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA, don’t believe they are and commit suicide.
A significant problem with helping them is the difficulty of knowing what’s in their heads and when it is sufficient to cause suicide.
This is true, even for parents, grandparents and friends who were loving, involved and had good communication but still didn’t realize how deeply their child was hurting. Teenagers are good at hiding things and being secretive. For those who care and are engaged with their teenager but have no reason to suspect such deep depression, this usually means the child’s suffering is not our fault. Even with our most loving intentions and actions, we sometimes can’t get through to them.
But we can’t stop trying. However, if we have been neglectful, uninterested or worse, then we will answer on the day we die to God.
Even though we only get a one-word answer, eye roll or nod from under the hoodie, we must initiate and welcome conversation about the hard topics: isolation, fear, loneliness — for them the worst feeling possible — depression and hopelessness. Suicide may be, in their minds, the only option when adults in authoritative positions continually and falsely harangue about the end of the inhabitable Earth.
The American Psychological Association list as signs of possible teen suicide: changes in appearance or hygiene, initiation or increase of drugs and/or alcohol, social withdrawal, sudden drop in grades, talking about suicide or preoccupation with death, stating they have nothing to live for, risky and reckless or impulsive behavior, self-harming, giving away possessions, peer pressure and being bullied — cyber or actual — and sexual or gender confusion.
If you think suicide is imminent, call 911 or a suicide hot line number such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. Also text a crises counselor by messaging the Crises Text Line at 741741.
One way teenagers have a secure feeling about life is for them to observe that their parents truly love each other, and respect and appreciate the other person. Talking about suicide with them will not cause the act. Hopefully, they will come to us first.
Teenagers, as well as all of us, who realize God’s help is needed and ask for it, wonder why our prayers aren’t answered. We assume that if our requests sound reasonable to us, they must be God’s plan. If we have unconfessed sin in our lives, our prayers can be hindered.
“If I have iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me.” Psalm 66:18
Our lack of faith (Mark 11:24), lack of perseverance (Luke 11:5-10), failure to abide in the word of God (John 15:7) play a role. When God doesn’t answer our prayers right away or maybe never, we must remain faithful. He didn’t answer the prayer of Jesus when he prayed three times in the Garden of Gethsemane to remove the cup of suffering for our salvation, from him. The prayers were so intense that he sweated blood.
