This year’s partisan elections have been more difficult than usual to predict, and that’s partly because of the unusual element of this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion case.

Outrage from many people — led by women but including many men as well — ensued around the nation (alongside cheering in opposing quarters), in Idaho as elsewhere. And Idaho is one of the places where the new ruling hit most directly, since it had laws on the books sharply restricting abortion set to go into effect as soon as Roe was reversed. (The court cases over those laws go on.)

Tags

Recommended for you