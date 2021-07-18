One of the smallest things in the known universe is the commitment to the Constitution of the United States of America by liberal Democratic politicians. Only their knowledge of it is less. In their never-ending quest for personal power and control over your life, their words and actions are geared toward changing our system of government from a republic to a democracy, which is a system that the framers of the Constitution considered totally inappropriate to the governing of our nation.
Liberal Democrats decry the limitations of the Constitution’s delegated federal powers since it interferes with satisfying the demands of the factions that make up their power base. Factions, as defined by James Madison in Federalist Paper No. 10, are “... a number of citizens whether amounting to a majority or minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”
He also states in this letter “... a pure democracy ... can admit of no cure for the mischiefs of faction. A common passion or interest will, in almost every case, be felt by the majority of the whole; ... and there is nothing to check the inducements to sacrifice the weaker party or obnoxious individual. Hence, it is that such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property. ... ”
The first change that liberal Democrats would like to make would be to elect the president of the U.S. by a popular vote. The current Electoral College system was designed so that all states, no matter their population, would have a voice in who was elected president.
Under the proposed popular vote, only those states and cities with large populations would be selecting the president, and once that happens the power of the executive branch and the federal bureaucracies would be unchecked.
For example, we might get a director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who has worked for anti-gun groups.
Or we could get a director of the Bureau of Land Management who was investigated by the federal government for a tree-spiking incident in the Clearwater National Forest in 1989.
Or perhaps we could get a secretary of the Department of Transportation with no experience in transportation matters but who identifies with a minor but vocal faction that supports the president.
We also might get more control over a state’s ability to manage lands and resources within its boundaries from a federal department, such as the Environmental Protection Agency than the Constitution’s framers ever envisioned or desired.
The second change would be the passage of the “Voter Empowerment Act of 2021,” which is an 886-page law that would federalize all state election laws. For reference, the entire Constitution, with amendments, is less than 30 pages.
Among other things, this monstrosity would admit the District of Columbia as a state. It requires states to register 16- and 17-year-old children to vote, give automatic voter registration to anyone who applies for a driver’s license or enrolls as a student at an institution of higher learning, whether he is a citizen or not, and make it onerous for a state to purge voter rolls of non-voting or deceased persons.
It also states that it is the responsibility of the state and federal governments to ensure that every eligible citizen is registered to vote. Apparently personal responsibility for voting is no longer required.
According to this legislation, the District of Columbia, district and circuit courts and the U.S. Supreme Court will have exclusive jurisdiction to any constitutional or lawful challenge to this act.
Two of the reasons Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence for separating from Great Britain were:
l “For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences.”
l “For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments.”
Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper No. 59: “Suppose an article had been introduced into the Constitution empowering the United States to regulate the elections for the particular States, would any man have hesitated to condemn it, both as an unwarrantable transposition of power and as a premeditated engine for the destruction of the State governments?”
The Constitution as designed is to have a limited federal government, with the rest of the powers reserved to the states and the people. Liberal Democrat politicians want to change that by fiat. So they completely discount our founding documents and framers, either deliberately or through ignorance and/or stupidity. They are truly unworthy of, and do not adhere to the oaths of, the offices they hold.
If you want a democracy that works, then join one of the local civic organizations, such as the Eagles, Lions, Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce, etc. All of them would welcome you as a new member and they can also use the help. Democracy works at that level.
The United States, however, is a federal republic, not a national democracy, and we would do well to protect it from those that would pervert it into the chaos of mob rule.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.