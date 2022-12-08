More than a half-century ago, Idahoans were offered a promise: If they agreed to pay a 3% sales tax, their sacrifice would be rewarded with more funding for their children’s public schools.
In 1966, Idahoans voted by more than 61% to take the deal.
Obviously, that promise was broken.
You see the evidence in the fact that every other state in the union allocates more dollars toward each child’s education.
You see it in Idaho’s inability to compete for quality teachers in a tight educator labor market.
You see it in the ever-rising property taxes Idaho parents volunteer to pay just to provide more of the basics in the classroom.
But you also see it in how the state’s sales tax has changed over time.
For one thing, it’s more — 6%. But the rate is higher because so much of the sales tax base has eroded. More of the economy is exempted from the tax than actually affected by it. It collects $2.2 billion. The sales tax leaves another $2.9 billion on the table.
That’s because virtually any special interest with the means to hire a lobbyist has managed to find a Legislature open to the idea of excluding them from the sales tax. The initial sales tax included 17 exemptions. By design, Idaho adopted a tax on sales, not a value-added tax. So the means of production remained untaxed.
Today, Idaho offers 106 exemptions and the bulk of them have little to do with production.
Among them is a break for the funeral casket industry. Ten years ago, that exemption cost the state $1.4 million. Now it’s closer to $2 million.
Telecommunications equipment is not subject to the sales tax. That break was worth $1.9 million 10 years ago. Now it spares the industry nearly $3.5 million.
Purchases associated with establishing clean rooms for semiconductor manufacturers also are exempt from sales tax. That saved the electronics industry about $193,000 a decade ago. Now its worth $480,000.
Meanwhile, the economy has changed in ways both state lawmakers and voters could not have envisioned in 1966. Then, products — which were taxed — constituted 60% of transactions. Services — which were exempted — made up for the rest.
Today it’s just the opposite.
So continuing to exempt professional services costs $340.5 million — up 56% across a decade. Not collecting sales tax on Idaho’s health care industry leaves $735.1 million on the table, up 65% more than it was a decade ago.
So a pro-education group, “Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students” — TOADS, for short — says it’s time to rebalance the tax. Among its members are former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robert Huntley, who served in the 1965 Idaho Legislature that drafted the sales tax proposal.
A plan Huntley’s group today will place before a legislative panel exploring how to free up more resources for school construction and maintenance proposes the following:
l Spend $1.2 billion in one-time surplus funds to cover the cost of supplemental property tax levies ($218.2 million), go at least halfway toward addressing the backlog in school buildings ($500 million) and provide a 5% pay boost to teachers.
l Adjust the sales tax to continue that commitment in future years by broadening the base and lowering the rate to 4%. Among the changes it proposes are eliminating special interest exemptions such as those extended to pollution control equipment, publishers and ski lifts as well as imposing the tax on professional and medical services.
TOADS has a dismal assessment of the pledge lawmakers made last fall to add $410 million to the education budgets. The group believes the bulk of that money — which may be allocated with strings or diverted beyond the classroom — will be eroded by two years of inflation.
But the more difficult question comes down to their prospects. This idea of lowering the sales tax rate and broadening the base has come and gone before. Legislators who turned a deaf ear to it more than a decade ago were by and large more moderate than the group assembling in Boise next month.
Still, it’s better to light a candle than curse the darkness. If nothing else, their efforts offer ordinary Idahoans a perspective on just how far afield the state has gone.
If not Huntley and TOADS, who will do it? — M.T.