This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
It goes without saying that consumers need relief from the effects of sky-high fuel prices, and they need it soon.
According to figures from the AAA Friday, the state is seeing average prices for regular unleaded gasoline of $5.169 per gallon. Just in the Idaho Falls area alone, consumers are lucky to find fuel cheaper than $5 per gallon.
That’s hard enough to deal with when it comes to fueling up at the pump. What makes it harder is when high gas prices get passed on to consumers in other ways, when businesses having to make up their higher costs for deliveries and goods feel the need to pass along those costs at places like grocery stores.
For example, have you been keeping track of how high the cost has gone for a gallon of milk in a relatively short period of time? We’re not talking about high-end goods here. We’re talking about basic necessities.
Consumers are in need of a break, even a temporary bit of relief. The state is in a position to give them that break.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, wrote a letter to Gov. Brad Little on June 8 calling on him to convene a special legislative session to enact a six-month gas-tax holiday or equivalent rebate. Idaho’s state gas tax is 32 cents per gallon.
Nelson and Ruchti note that, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, the price of food had gone up 10% in the last 12 months with the cost of gas going up 18% in a single month.
The legislators say taking this action in the coming weeks would “give everyday Idahoans relief at the gas pump,” noting that the state is sitting on a budget surplus of $1.3 billion.
They go on to say that a six-month tax holiday or rebate would cost the state a fraction of the surplus at $180 million.
That’s money that would normally go to road maintenance and construction. With that kind of a budget surplus, now is as good a time as any to send this proposal to a special session, while still paying attention to road maintenance and construction needs. Let’s give consumers a break, but do it in a way that truly passes that break on to the consumer.
Little issued a statement the same day the letter went out saying he’s “reviewing” the Democratic proposal.
Little noted that he and Republican lawmakers “championed immediate and ongoing historic tax relief” during the 2022 legislative session, blaming President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for “mishandling” the economy and driving up inflation.
Idaho would be among a growing list of states that have taken action on gas taxes, including:
l Connecticut, which approved a bill to suspend the state’s 25 cents per gallon gas tax for retail customers on March 23, a move which went into effect in April and will last until mid-June.
l Georgia, which suspended the state’s excise on the sale of motor fuels including gasoline, diesel and some other forms of fuel. Georgia taxes gasoline at 29.1 cents per gallon and diesel at 32.6 cents per gallon. That state’s tax suspension ended on May 31.
l Florida, with a budget signed in May that includes a one-month fuel-tax holiday beginning on Oct. 1, lowering the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon.
l Maryland, which was the first state to suspend its gas tax via emergency legislation that took effect on March 18, a suspension lasting 30 days. Maryland’s tax per gallon is 36.1 cents on gasoline, 36.85 cents per gallon on diesel.
l New York, with state lawmakers approving a budget in April suspending an 8 cents per gallon motor fuel tax and an 8 cents per gallon sales tax, taking effect June 1 and running until Dec. 31.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed issuing debit rebate cards worth $400 each for each vehicle that a person owns with a limit of two per person, being distributed as early as July.
In a June 15 guest opinion in the Post Register from Chip Schwarze, president/CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, the chamber applauded the legislators’ call for a special session and encouraged others from across the state and across party lines to “unite in this effort to draft this legislation,” noting “the over 50% increase in fuel costs during the past year has had a ripple effect that is touching all aspects of Idaho’s economy.”
Schwarze also noted that with the billions of dollars of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and the supplemental budget from last year’s surplus, there are sufficient funds to continue the work of rebuilding Idaho’s infrastructure.
A special session to deal with this issue needs to be called sooner rather than later.