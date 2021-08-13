CHEERS ... to John W. “Lucky” Brandt of Kooskia.
An honest man bends to new facts.
A brave man does so publicly.
A decent man acts to protect others.
If you read his frequent letters on this page, you recognize Brandt as an uncompromising champion of individual liberty.
Nobody’s going to tell him what to do, including whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
That changed last month when seven of the 11 people attending his family gathering in late July came down with the more contagious and virulent delta variant. Among them were Brandt’s wife, Nancy, and a son.
Brandt instantly went public, informing readers about what happened and encouraging them to learn from his misfortune.
“I believe this delta variant is a much more potent and dangerous virus which spreads easily and is dangerous even for the very healthy,” he wrote. “I still have concerns about the vaccine, but now fear the bug more. I will be getting the shot ASAP and encourage you to do the same.”
Sadly, the situation isn’t getting better. In an update, Brandt wrote on Wednesday: “ ... My wife and oldest son are in Boise hospitals in serious condition from COVID. We don’t know at this point if they will survive. Doctors think it is delta variant due to the severity and the symptoms — a much stronger bug than original COVID.”
Many of Brandt’s neighbors shared his skepticism toward what he was being told about COVID-19 and the vaccines. With 37.8 percent of its population fully vaccinated, Idaho is among the five least protected states, according to the Mayo Clinic. In Brandt’s Idaho County, only 28.33 percent of the eligible population — those ages 12 and older — are vaccinated, the lowest rate among Idaho’s 44 counties.
Not every COVID-19 skeptic faces up to harsh scientific truths, even when they’re staring him in the face.
In his Aug. 1 column in the Idaho Falls Post Register, Dr. Ken Krell, an intensivist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, recalled informing a COVID-19 patient that his infection would not “confer life-long immunity and he needed to get vaccinated after recovery. He listened politely, then informed the nurse after I left that there was no way he was ever getting vaccinated. He progressed to require intubation, still clinging to that false belief that somehow COVID-19 was preferable to vaccination.”
Brandt’s words are undeniably heartfelt. He has nothing to gain from speaking up.
Let his hard-won credibility finally break through this malevolent fog of suspicion and paranoia that has brought us to yet another outbreak of death and despair:
“I am still a champion for freedom of choice but intelligent choice. The vaccine may have some bad effects down the road but it could save you today. Local hospitals, clinics, and drug stores have the vaccine available. Call them. It’s easy and free and may save you or your friends from what I am going through. Don’t wait. Thanks.”
CHEERS ... to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
They were among 19 Republicans who broke with a majority of their GOP colleagues and former President Donald Trump to join Democrats in passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
They did it because it’s good for the country. In a world whose confidence in American democracy is shaken, it was no small thing for Republicans to support a bipartisan boost in rebuilding the country, the most substantial measure of its kind since Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway package in the 1950s and 1960s.
This did it because it’s good for Idaho.
Key among the elements Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press highlighted was a provision, included at Crapo’s request, to extend the Secure Rural Schools program for three years. That program props up public education in Idaho’s timber communities, such as Grangeville and Orofino.
Elsewhere, it includes $2 billion for Idaho highways, $225 million for Idaho bridges, $198 million for Idaho public transportation, $100 million for Idaho broadband expansion, $213 million for Idaho drinking water and wastewater treatment plants, $30 million for Idaho electric vehicle charging stations and $13 million for Idaho airports.
What it won’t do is help either Crapo or Risch politically — especially Crapo, who is one of only three Republican incumbents who will face the voters next year.
They can expect trouble from Trump and conservatives, such as Americans for Limited Government, which wasted no time in accusing them of advancing ultimate passage of Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package down the road — an argument that is not without some validity.
If exposed to a right-wing primary challenge next spring, Crapo can expect to have these words from Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy hurled in his face: “From the bottom of my heart, I can tell you that the $1.2 trillion bill is real swamp stuff: There’s more Green New Deal and welfare in it than infrastructure.”
Credit Crapo and Risch for resisting the temptation to “vote no and take the dough.”
JEERS ... to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
Speaking of “voting no and taking the dough,” what was she up to at Colfax and Clarkston this week?
On one hand, she was extolling the virtues of spending infrastructure dollars toward broadband expansion in her district.
“There’s going to be a big package, billions of dollars over the next few years, to help close the digital divide,” she said. “My goal is to make sure it goes to the unserved and underserved areas of eastern Washington and across the country, rather than increasing speeds in areas that already have a connection.”
And as the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence noted, McMorris Rodgers has the clout to make it happen. She’s the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will have something to say about broadband when the House takes up the Senate-passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Yet, in the same breath, the Washington Republican suggested spending this money will trigger inflation.
As reported by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ Anthony Kuipers, McMorris Rodgers told the Colfax group: “We need to make sure that as we are addressing needs within the federal government that we’re setting priorities and always working to live within our means.”
If McMorris Rodgers is trying to thread the needle toward finding a way to vote yes, fine.
If she votes no and takes the credit anyway, she would be just another politician trying to be all things to all people. — M.T.