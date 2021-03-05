It’s the rare day when the Idaho Legislature merits a compliment.
But such an opportunity arrived on Tuesday, courtesy of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.
The panel pulled the reins on Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — and in the process, stood up to her allies at the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
McGeachin, Idaho’s part-time second banana, has been budgeted about $183,100, with authority to fill three full-time positions. Unlike her predecessors, she has left one position unfilled for the past three years. That has allowed her to return about $17,400 she did not spend to the state treasury at the end of the last fiscal cycle on June 30. But she’s also used free cash in her budget to contract with Parrish Miller to provide computer and personal services — at about $800 a month.
When he’s not working for McGeachin, Miller has been scoring legislation for the IFF. The foundation’s Freedom Index is a none-too-subtle way of influencing Republican lawmakers who are eager to either burnish their credentials as conservatives — or at least avoid being labeled as Republicans in name only.
So the budget committee yanked the $17,400 and eliminated authority to fill the long-vacant position.
Among its members, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, (ranked a stellar 95.5 percent by IFF last year) joined five other Republicans in trying to block the cut. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville (his IFF ranking comes in at a mediocre 81.7 percent), and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee (IFF gives her a failing grade at 58.2 percent) joined 11 others to cut McGeachin’s budget.
McGeachin played the victim, saying lawmakers “chose to kneecap” her budget.
“It is not surprising when liberal Democrats attempt to obstruct elected Republicans and to reduce their ability to serve their constituents, but it is disheartening to witness such actions on the part of a fellow Republican,” she said.
But what did she expect?
A former five-term lawmaker who served on the budget committee, she ought to know how lawmakers focus in on state jobs they’ve paid for that go unfilled for years at a time. At a large agency such as prisons, it could signal job turnover. But at a small shop such as the lieutenant governor — especially when money is being returned unspent — it suggests the resources might be better allocated elsewhere.
When Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, said as much six weeks ago, McGeachin seemed just fine with it.
“That is up to you to determine whether you want to remove the (full-time position) or not,” McGeachin said, according to a transcript obtained by Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press. “But you’re the boss, and so it’s up to you.”
No wonder Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, thought he was putting McGeachin in a good political light when he moved to trim her budget.
“The amount of money that was taken back was the amount she reverted last year, so it wasn’t money that she used,” Syme said. “So I thought it would be good for the lieutenant governor’s image to show she’s cutting the budget.”
But it was Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who got to the heart of the matter. In January, she confronted the conflict of interest that comes with spending state tax dollars on a contractor whose day job was to influence how lawmakers voted. Why was the state subsidizing the Idaho Freedom Foundation — which already has drawn about $129,883 in federal Paycheck Protection Program money? And how does hiring Miller compromise McGeachin who, when she isn’t busy trying to undermine Gov. Brad Little, serves as the presiding officer of the state Senate?
“I was concerned about the ethics of it,” Ward-Engelking said.
Strangely enough, when the vote took place, McGeachin was not in the room to challenge it — leaving it to IFF acolytes such as Giddings and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, to come to her defense.
All of which tells you the budget writers are not playing favorites. If they can save a few bucks from a Republican’s budget, they’ll do so. Nor are they cowed by the Freedom Foundation.
The day reflected well on them.
The same can not be said of McGeachin. — M.T.