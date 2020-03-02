Three major population centers made up what I call “the Hill:” Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe. Pierce and Weippe had their own high schools. After sixth grade, those of us from Headquarters were bused to Pierce, where we continued our journey to academic excellence. The thing that stands out to me was the intense rivalry between the Pierce Foresters and the Weippe Gorillas. I’ve never heard where the mascot for Weippe originated, but I’m sure there is a story in it. The Gorilla mascot remains to this day as a proud figure on the Weippe water tank.
There were two sports seasons on the Hill: Summer and the Rest of the Year. Summer sports were Little League baseball and adult (or almost adult) softball. Softball participation was high because of the seasonal jobs that populated the Hill with outsiders — guys from Tennessee, Utah, Kentucky, England, New Zealand, etc., who came to work for the U.S. Forest Service, Clearwater Timber Protective Association (a local firefighting organization), Potlatch or just people spending the summer with relatives who lived there.
“Rest of the Year” sports included track, basketball and football as we got older.
Personally, I loved football. I didn’t have a football body, but that didn’t matter. I played TD and BD. You may not recognize those abbreviations. You’re probably familiar with OT (offensive tackle) or LB (linebacker). TD stands for tackling dummy, and BD stands for blocking dummy. Those were freshman positions. We played with all four grades in high school. Therefore, freshmen were the tackling dummies for 18-year-old seniors. It was great fun and taught us some great survival skills. The main one was how to run really fast.
Another interesting aspect of sports on the Hill was the sports complexes for these contests. I now live in South Carolina, where high school football fields are treated with the same care as the greens at Augusta National Golf Course. The football fields I grew up playing on were also treated — sometimes with manure that had been applied directly by the cows. We had to run with our heads down to avoid any mess-steps. Another concern was that we never knew whether or not we’d be playing in snow late in the season.
Some of our basketball careers started in elementary school. I can still see us — little stick figures clothed in gym trunks, jerseys that hung off of our near-skeletal bodies and some early version of Converse basketball shoes. It was fun, nonetheless. As we moved into junior high, things changed. We grew up, grew hair and lost our minds along the way; at least, that’s what our junior high teachers thought.
Track was a spring sport. It was always interesting because we had no track. We would condition ourselves by running along the highway, trying to avoid being hit by passing logging trucks. The snowbanks didn’t melt until mid-June so it was an adventure just to survive track season.
Playing basketball games in our high school gyms was epic. The buildings were old, the gyms small and attendance was amazing. Everyone came to the games. I don’t think there was a person left at home when Pierce and Weippe played each other. It’s a miracle to me that the buildings didn’t collapse from the cheering and stomping of school supporters.
During pregame warmups, we had to be careful when we went up with a shot. A player could easily smack into the wall at the end and break something. It was not uncommon for a foot to be stuck out from the sideline to trip players as they passed by on the court. Of course, the contests themselves were a model of good sportsmanship. We were always courteous to each other and never had any issues. Well, almost never? No, it was a war all the time.
Throughout the years, friendships were made, and many remain to this day. I’d be remiss not to mention one encounter shared with me by Scott Platt, formerly of Pierce, following Weippe’s victorious climb to the state basketball championship in 1961. Some guys from Pierce borrowed the sign commemorating the achievement from the Weippe city limits and moved it to the Weippe dump. It was soon corrected, but the sign was later relocated to the Pierce dump. That one took almost two weeks to be corrected, because most outsiders didn’t know the location of the Pierce dump.
The old saying held true: “It’s not whether you win or lose, but how bad did we beat Weippe?” Not often enough, if my memory is correct.
Ward, 72, lived in Headquarters from 1948-70. He graduated from Pierce High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College). He’s now retired and living in Columbia, S.C., with Beth, his wife of 47 years. His goal with this column is to share the bonds of community developed on the Hill. His stories are fairly true — the names may or may not be changed to protect the guilty — with thanks to the many friends from Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe (and all the little wide spots between these towns) who enriched his life and fueled these memories.