One suspect has been detained following a shooting this evening in the Lewiston Orchards, according to a Lewiston Police Department officer at the scene.
The incident happened on the 600 block of Bryden Drive a bit before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. One person was taken into custody and there is now no threat to the public, according to LPD Cpl. Josh Arnzen.
No details on potential victims were immediately available. Medical personnel responded to the scene, along with officers from the Lewiston police, Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.
Officers are continuing the investigation.