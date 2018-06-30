One person was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston Saturday following an early morning garage fire at 903 Hawthorne Street in Lewiston.
According to a news release from acting chief Gaylon Waits, Lewiston firefighters were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. and found a detached garage with heavy fire that extended to the exterior of a nearby mobile home.
Crews that included personnel from three engines, two ambulances, one battalion chief and two chief officers were able to stop from the fire entering the mobile home.
One resident was burned during the fire and taken to the hospital for treatment. Waits said no further information about the victim was available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.