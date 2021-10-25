Oct. 25, 2001
The battle for a Clarkston city council position is between an incumbent, who is not in favor of a proposed aquatic center, and his challenger, who is a pool proponent. Clarkston voters have only one city council race to ponder when they punch their ballots in the Nov. 6 general election.
KENDRICK — Plans for a food bank/community building will be discussed at the Kendrick-Juliaetta Community Development Association meeting today.
Oct. 25, 1981
Queen LaDawn Dodd and Princesses Kim Ausman and Lauri Sullivan, all Asotin High School students, will reign over the 1982 Asotin County Fair the last weekend in April.
MOSCOW — The Seattle-based Bill Evans Dance Company will visit the University of Idaho campus Tuesday and Wednesday.