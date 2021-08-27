Fisheries managers from Washington said today they intend to close steelhead fishing on the Snake River and its tributaries from the mouth near the Tri-Cities to the border with Idaho at Clarkston.
The season was set to open Wednesday. They are taking the action to protect both hatchery and wild steelhead. Through Thursday, the steelhead run, as measured at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, is the lowest ever recorded there.
Fisheries managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are meeting today to discuss actions that may be needed to protect wild steelhead and ensure enough hatchery steelhead return to meeting spawning goals. They expect to make a recommendation for the Idaho Fish and Game to consider at its meeting Wednesday.