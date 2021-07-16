UMATILLA NATIONAL FOREST — Citing extreme fire danger combined with numerous large fires already burning, Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud closed the 1.4 million acre forest this morning.
The closure order is effective immediately.
According to the terms of the order, the public is not permitted to enter any portion of the forest in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon. Forest officials are in the process of notifying people who were already on the forest and directing them to vacate. The agency is advising people to cancel any plans over the next several weeks to visit the forest.
Violating the order carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both, according to a Forest Service news release.
On Thursday afternoon, the Elbow Creek Fire erupted near Mud Springs on the north side of the Grande Ronde River about 10 miles southwest of Troy, Ore. It quickly spread to about 9,000 to 12,000 acres and prompted a series of Level 3 evacuation notices in the area.
The Lick Creek Fire southwest of Asotin has burned nearly 65,000 acres. The Green Ridge Fire in Columbia County has covered about 600 acres.