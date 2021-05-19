UPDATE AT 10:01 P.M.: A man continues to be hold up in a house at 14th Street in Clarkston, along with his 1-year-old child, according to Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand.
The standoff arose when the man brandished a firearm when officers came to the house, Hilderbrand said. Officers from several area agencies responded, including the Lewiston Police Department's SWAT unit and its tactical vehicle.
Officers have continued to speak with the man, but the standoff wasn't resolved as of 10 p.m.
___
UPDATE AT 9:34 P.M.: A person remains holed up in a house at 14th Street in Clarkston, with law enforcement officers gathered outside.
The person has a child in the house. Officers have held back from entering the house because of the child, according to a Tribune photographer at the scene.
Officers have been in discussions with the person in the house, but no resolution has been reached.
___
UPDATE AT 6:50 p.m.: The Lewiston Police Department's SWAT unit is on scene.
___
Law enforcement officers have gathered outside a home on 14th Street in Clarkston, where an apparent standoff is taking place. Traffic is blocked from approximately Libby and 14th streets to Libby and Highland Avenue.
Officers from the Clarkston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff's Office are present, as well as unmarked cars.
More information will be posted here as it becomes available.