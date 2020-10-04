Traitor
To Mike Luckovich: For the last four years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Sen. Charles Schumer a Democrat, have tried to destroy President Donald Trump.
Pelosi stated many times that Trump was another Adolf Hitler.
Pelosi has something like a 200-page manifesto called a declaration of policy. It is a declaration of socialism and dictatorship.
Mr. Luckovich, what is the difference between Pelosi’s manifesto and Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”?
Mr. Luckovich, I don’t believe most students from school through college have any clue who Benedict Arnold was.
But, Mr. Luckovich, I believe you are close to being him.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Democrats in all forms
I am cancel culture and I will destroy you and all American culture in every form: songs, movies, books and Bibles.
I am white privilege and I demand you hate yourself because of the color of your skin.
I am woke and I demand you hate America as much as I do.
I am white fragility and I demand you accept your racism — because of the color of your skin.
I am antifa and if we don’t achieve socialism we will subvert and destroy America.
I am the organization Black Lives Matter and if we do not achieve Marxism, we will burn down the USA.
I am “defund the police” and you are a racist if you say you want to be safe.
I am social justice and I demand America be changed from capitalism to socialism/Marxism.
I am “critical race theory” and I hate white people for oppressing people of color.
I am the economy and Democrats hurt me to keep President Donald Trump from being reelected.
I am COVID-19 and the left uses me to keep Trump from being reelected.
I am racism and I am a word used against anyone who does not agree with me.
I am “1619” and I demand you accept that slavery and oppression are the continuing cornerstones of America.
I am thought police and I am here to tell you what words and thoughts you can have.
I am the Democratic Party and I support the above hypothetical ideologies.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Fear of fear itself
Fear and anger are what it’s all about.
Fear that we’re not OK, not safe, not heard and are impotent to change reality. Anger follows as a reaction, anger at our families, bosses, friends, politicians and the unfairness of life. ...
Acting in anger almost always ends in inappropriate and sometimes dangerous behavior. When angry, our brain is incapable of reasoned behavior. It becomes overrun with emotion. ...
We are a country with a lot of angry people. When a candidate comes along who is also angry and has no compunctions at voicing his feelings, we jump on him as the man who is saying what we feel and therefore knows how to fix it.
We give him all our loyalty and support because he knows what we want — retribution. Never mind the voices of calm reason who doubt our man. Never mind the brazen lies and incompetence he extolls and exhibits or how he feeds and nurtures your fears and anger. We’re beyond seeing how we’re being manipulated and used. We’ve become lemmings and will soon go over the cliff.
Or we can step back, look at the situation critically, take into account other sources of information — breathe, consider and think
Put the anger and fear aside and look at what is real.
Talk civilly with friends and neighbors, consider the opposite position and work toward a common goal that benefits all.
Maybe it won’t be a perfect solution. It sure will be better than one made in anger.
Ren Gron
Clarkston
Lying opportunists
Having watched the shenanigans of Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham on the issue of the open U.S. Supreme Court seat, one can only conclude that they are liars and/or opportunists.
Back when the last seat opened up and President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, McConnell opined that, since it was so close to the end of Obama’s term, they should wait until the next president was elected to fill the seat.
McConnell cited something called the “Biden rule.”
Graham was in complete agreement. I have seen the news clips. Poor Garland never even got an up-or-down vote.
Now, here we are even closer to the end of President Donald Trump’s term and suddenly McConnell and Graham want to push the current nominee through the system immediately because, of course, they see the political benefit to gain more power by pushing the U.S. Supreme Court even further to the right.
The simple fact is that there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution prohibiting them from pushing this nomination through if they can. Doing so, in light of their past pronouncements, however, shows them to be, as I said at the beginning, liars and/or opportunists.
The next time they make some high-sounding statement, just realize it is likely another lie.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Step down
Take a look at signs on doors at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, CHAZ, Addus Home Care, Brookdale Senior Living, Lincare and the U.S. Military Recruiting Office that ban guns or other dangerous weapons.
What is a dangerous weapon?
Under U.S. Code 930 (2), the term “dangerous weapon” means a weapon, device, instrument or substance, animate or inanimate, that is used for, or is readily capable of, causing death or serious bodily injury, except that such term does not include a blade of 2½ inches in length.
The National Rifle Association is selling automatic weapons to citizens?
No, it does not sell weapons to anyone.
The biggest threat to the Second Amendment is our lawmakers who rebel against the Constitution and the 14th Amendment, Section 3. You all may step down at any time.
Lyle Lee
Lewiston
Local columnists disturbing
As a regular patron of the Lewiston Tribune since 1996, I am deeply disturbed by the ongoing substiution of professional journalists on its Sunday edition editorial page with local opinion writers such as Rick Rogers and Marvin F. Dugger.
Credible professional journalists such as Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson and George Will pen well-focused columns, supporting their arguments with credible and easily documented sources. Rogers and Dugger, on the other hand, consistently spout vague generalizations and disinformation unsupported by facts and filled with vile innuendos designed to stoke fear in the conservative base.
In an era in which we are inundated with disinformation via social media and radical bloggers, we all need to become critical consumers of information. To this end, as a credible venue for unbiased journalism, I urge the Tribune to offer its subscribers only credible and responsible journalism in its editorial pages and leave local writers in the Letters to the Editor section where they belong.
Linda McGrale
Lewiston
Virtual debate set
This 2020 campaign season has proven more a challenge than typical election years. It is harder for candidates to become known to the voters and to show how they best their opponents with so many social and political gatherings canceled.
The League of Women Voters has conducted debates in election cycles past, and this difficult year is not going to stop them and that manner of information dissemination.
In coordination with the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, the league will host a virtual debate on Oct. 6.
The candidates in contested Nez Perce County races (sheriff and Districts I and II for county commissioner) will participate.
Watch at 6:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/lcvalleychamber.
Use this address to view later, too. Just click videos.
The debate questions are being compiled by the league, and everyone is invited to submit questions at info.lwvlc@gmail.com in the days before the debate. If you wish to submit questions for consideration the night of the debate, email govtrelations@lcvalleychamber.org.
Guidelines for questions:
1) Issue-oriented and pertinent to the elected office.
2) Direct question to a specific office, sheriff or Nez Perce County commissioner.
3) Scope of question must be limited to a one-minute reply by the candidate. Questions should be fair and unbiased, eliciting information for the voters to know where the candidate stands on an issue.
4) Provide your name, telephone number and/or email contact information. The League of Women Voters reserves that right to select questions that fit the above criteria.
Cheryl Tousley
Lewiston
Supports Nelson
I am writing in support of Sen. David Nelson’s candidacy to continue to serve in the Idaho Legislature. I have known Nelson for more than 20 years and have found him to be honest, hard working and down to earth in his approach to service.
I first knew him as the owner and founder of an innovative and successful small business. I enthusiastically voted for him two years ago to represent us in the Idaho Senate (District 5), and he has served us well. He is working to improve access to treatment for people in the state suffering from mental illness and drug addiction, an issue that is close to my heart as a physician. He is on a task force to help speed up internet access in our state, which is so important with much of education and business depending on the ability to communicate online.
Nelson supports public education and infrastructure improvements and has practical knowledge in both of those areas. He represents all of us and doesn’t play politics.
His opponent, on the other hand, is neither approachable nor competent, as he proved when he filled this position in a previous term.
Please vote in November and especially please vote for David Nelson.
Janice Boughton
Moscow
Not happy with choice
Concerning the presidential debate Tuesday, I was moved to write this letter to the editor.
One of the candidates wasn’t being very truthful and the other candidate was certainly unprepared to deal with the bullying of the other candidate and he also didn’t know many facts.
What I don’t understand is, with the millions of people living in the U.S., couldn’t someone find two candidates for president who don’t continually interrupt each other?
I actually believe that the two vice presidential candidates would be a better choice for the office of the president.
As for the moderator — get a clue.
Alan Syron
Kooskia