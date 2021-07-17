Today
Richard “Dick” Asby Holt, 97, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside memorial, Mountain View Cemetery. Lunch and refreshments will follow at Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston.
Darin Vance Hunter, 56, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. memorial, Life Center Church, 4432 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.
Wilfred Joseph “Duke” Duclos, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
E. Calvin Kautz, 96, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Jean P. McKinley, 89, of Pomeroy — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Pomeroy City Cemetery.
Irene Flerchinger, 83, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. A covered-dish meal will follow the service at the Kooskia Community Center.
Kenneth John Segota, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Scouts in attendance are asked to wear their uniform in honor of Ken.
Vicki Joanne (Gertje) Marks, 60, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Rev. Jack Pea will officiate.
Virginia Sue Winningham Drake, 98, of Palouse — 2-4 p.m. open house, featuring photographs and memories preserved throughout Sue’s life, 215 N. Beech St., Palouse.
Melvin Earl Miller Jr., 65, of Moscow — 2-5 p.m. memorial with covered-dish dinner, Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Please bring your memories and fun stories to share.
Tuesday
William T. Sheehan, 65, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Richard Jess McKinley, 80, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Wednesday
Lillie Margaret (Snyder) Thiessen, 92, of Orofino — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Weippe Cemetery. A picnic will follow at 11 a.m. at the Fraser Park picnic shelter.
Ellen K. von Bargen, 81, of Keuterville — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Thursday
Ellen K. von Bargen, 81, of Keuterville — 9 a.m. rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to start at 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Chapel, Keuterville. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery.
Bernard “Bernie” N. Hermann, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Moscow Cemetery. Friends and family are invited.
Frank Murray, 66, of Clarkston — 5-7 p.m. Irish wake, Bridge Street Connection, Clarkston.
Friday
Marilyn Ann Lauby, 71, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Bryan Cash, 91, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church. A luncheon will follow at the Grangeville Country Club.