John S. Yates
PULLMAN — John S. Yates, 54, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home (Formerly Kimball Funeral Home) of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Anne E. Beaver
Anne E. Beaver, 87, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 20,2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Branson
Martha Branson, 81, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Generations of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers
DEER PARK, Wash. — Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers, 58, of Deer Park, Wash., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.