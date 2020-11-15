Francis J. Pew
KAMIAH — Francis J. Pew, 70, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.
Carmajean McLaughlin
SPOKANE — Carmajean McLaughlin, 75, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martin H. Fabricius
MYRTLE — Martin H. Fabricius, 89, of Myrtle, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.