Zelma A. Foster, 80, a resident of Palouse, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.

Zelma was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Caldwell to Willis and Esther (Garside) Figgins. She attended her schooling at Potlatch, and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1961.