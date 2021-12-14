Marking the end of an era; a most incredible man, Zeke West, left us Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the age of 90 for his next adventure.
“Zeke” Lester Kenneth West was born on the Palouse River near Potlatch on Sept. 7, 1931, to James Riley and Alra Butler West, the sixth of nine children. Zeke’s early years were spent in Potlatch until the family moved to Tekoa, Wash.; then to Garfield, where they farmed for a short time; then to Touchet before finally settling in Walla Walla, where his father worked as a prison guard. Zeke attended Walla Walla High School and became an all-star athlete for the WaHi Blue Devils. He competed in football, track (low hurdles) and boxing.
Zeke lamented competing in a boxing tournament against his old hometown of Potlatch, where he won the tournament for three years in a row. It so happened that there was a performance at the Riverside (a local joint in Potlatch) where he saw June “not-yet-Cash” Carter. He was 15 years old and fell in love. He claimed he stayed there for some time. Most folks who knew Zeke have at some time been entertained by him as a musician. Singing and playing the guitar was one of his many talents. His love for country music led Zeke to meet such country legends as Chet Atkins, Johnny and Jack, Kitty Wells, Ernest Tubb, Mel Tillis, Carl Smith, Minnie Pearl, Grandpa Jones, Jimmy Dickens, Webb Pierce, and, of course, June Carter Cash.
He came by the name Zeke from a book his older siblings brought home from school called “Zeke the Raccoon.”
Not only was he an outfitter, he worked driving logs and gravel trucks and cut timber while living in a logging camp. He also guided fishermen at Unalakleet, Alaska, where he took home videos of Mel Tillis talking about chewing tobacco, and guided brown bear hunters on Baranof Island. He prided himself on being the oldest apprentice guide in Alaska. He was also one of the last of the old-timers who jet-boated and outfitted on the main Salmon River in the Frank Church Wilderness. He started in 1968 and lived on the river until 1987, when he moved to Kamiah. Zeke retired from outfitting in 1998. To the end, he maintained ties to the river, owning a cabin at the Whitewater Ranch.
Zeke was always there to help when there was a need, from boating firefighters to rescuing other boaters and rafters to cutting firewood for Frances at Campbell’s Ferry. He once hauled an airplane out of the backcountry on his boat. He took care of business, giving hundreds of people from all over memories of the backcountry that lasted them a lifetime.
Zeke married his first wife, Ruth Gascon, in 1951. From this marriage, there were seven children. The marriage ended in divorce. He then married Marlene West in 1969, and she added two more stepchildren to the mix. This marriage also ended in divorce. The third time was the charm: He married Erlene Haight in 1990, and added another child.
Zeke is survived by his wife, Erlene; children Nancy Luvass, Don West (Kim), Linda West (Jack Jones), Susan Hayworth (Carl), Sherri Kirchhoff (Joe), Lily West (Russ Dale) and stepson Chip Haight (Cara); 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Leona Grassi and Mary Ann Warren; and brother T. LeRoy West (Janice).
Zeke was preceded in death by son Robert West; siblings George, Howard, Don West, Alice Bell and Alma McDonald.
His life experiences are inspirational, his patience was amazing and his wisdom immeasurable. Zeke’s calm demeanor and quiet confidence brought him to be considered a man among men. To so many, he was larger than life. He led a full life doing the things he loved most. How do you explain a life like that in just a few short paragraphs? There are no words to describe our loss.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Kooskia Community Center with a potluck following.