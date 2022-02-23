Zachary Steven Moore, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the age of 30 years old.
Zachary loved his family dearly. His son was the joy of his heart. He spent his most joyful moments working on cars, working out, camping and fishing. He loved creating art, cooking and going mudding. His best moments were when he went to the demolition derby in Lewiston with his family. He was always offering a helping hand.
He is survived by his father, Steven Moore; mother Linda Chambers; and his step-mother, Heather Moore. He is walked by his siblings, Cody and Sara Moore, Mariah Wilson, Kaitlyn, Ryleigh, Brennen, Daimon and Jakob Moore; and his son, Zaidences Moore.
Zachary’s memorial will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 24, at Zeller Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, 2107 NE Broadway, Portland, Ore. Donations can go to gofund.me/19ad62e8.