Yvonne Todd

Almeta Yvonne (Good) Todd, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
She was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Twin Falls, to Dan and Almeta Good. She was raised in Indian Cove with her five siblings.
Almeta Yvonne (Good) Todd, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
She was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Twin Falls, to Dan and Almeta Good. She was raised in Indian Cove with her five siblings.
Yvonne met Ron Todd in 1966 through her work at a nursing home, when she caring for his grandmother. She and Todd were married on Jan. 25, 1967, in Twin Falls.
Yvonne and Ron welcomed their first son, John Daniel Todd, on her birthday in 1967, in Mountain Home, Idaho. They welcomed their second son, Brian Richard Todd, in 1970, in Council, Idaho and a daughter, Rhonda Marie Quinn (Todd), in 1976, in Burbank, Wash.
Yvonne took college classes on and off while raising their three children and always had some sort of job in education, whether it was substitute teaching, or as a teacher’s aide. In 1997, at 52 years of age, she graduated from Lewis-Clark State College, with a degree in special education. She worked for the schools in Kooskia as a special education teacher until she retired.
After retiring, a majority of time was spent going to her grandchildren’s events, graduations and weddings. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 55½ years, Ronald Todd, her children, John Todd (Doris), Brian Todd (Hidie) and Rhonda Quinn (Robert), her grandchildren, Tyson, Kate (Jonathan), Ashley (Tyler), Hannah (Dominick), Taylee, Grace, James, Jason, Lukis, Lilyann, Liam, Yeshua, Hidie, Teri, Charlie and Ezra. She is also survived by her siblings, Forrest, Philip (Julie) and Rachel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Almeta Good, brother David and sister Charity.
Yvonne leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. She will be greatly missed until we meet again.
Yvonne’s family is hosting a celebration of life at noon, Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Council Community Church, 105 California Ave., Council.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.