Our beloved mom, Yvonne Marie Fate, 82, of Lewiston, passed away on New Year’s Day 2022 at 11:55 p.m. She left as peaceful as an angel in the comfort of her home surrounded by books and letters with her sons by her side to join her “My Bill,” whom she spoke of everyday.
Mom was born in Rawlins, Wyo., in 1939 to Bill and Ruth Koontz and was joined by a younger brother, Dennis, in 1944. While the kids grew up, the family ran several restaurants in and around Rawlins … The Dream Grill, Adams Restaurant and The Ferris Cafe. Mom began to wait tables early on, no doubt establishing her sweetly gentle yet resolute nature. Mom met and dated her lifelong sweetheart, Bill Fate, during high school and one day found an engagement ring in the malt he bought for her. They married after high school and moved to Pacific Grove, Ore., while Dad earned his doctor of optometry degree. As an aspiring small plane pilot, Dad flew Mom up to Anchorage, Alaska, for their honeymoon, a flight many brides would consider grounds for divorce. Although flying sometimes made her nervous, Mom accompanied Dad on many flights throughout their life together, often to backcountry airstrips in the Idaho wilderness.
The next several years brought a move to Coeur d’Alene and a family of three boys — Vince, Chris and Ken (Vincent, Christopher and Kenneth when we were in trouble). Mom worked as a waitress and secretary throughout this time as Dad established his optometry practice. The Fates made life-long friends there, built a home on Stanley Hill and adopted Buddy, a blond cocker spaniel mutt, also a male. Mom often regaled that she was the only female on Fate Family adventures, of which there were plenty, with Dad simultaneously playing the hero and the goof. Mom and Dad taught us boys to swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene, to ski on the slopes of Schweitzer and to camp in muddy swales harassed by donkeys or infinite stretches of shadeless sand, all of us packed like sardines in our green canvas tent.
Dad’s surprise induction to practice optometry in the U.S. Air Force took the family in an entirely new direction. First in Arizona, then Wyoming, the Fates continued swimming, skiing and camping with new family friends. What really stands out about these years is Mom and Dad’s dedication to keeping us boys on the right track with immersion into the world of ski racing. The kids from Wyoming may have looked raggedy to the slick Colorado ski teams, but we regularly outdid them. Every winter weekend, Dad drove us up mountain roads without guardrails, often through blizzards. Mom kept peace between the three boys and dog, Buddy, in the car, and then she and Dad spent all day on the slopes with us; Mom with her clipboard, bright orange bibs, huge mirrored shades and white zinc oxide on her nose.
After Dad’s Air Force service, the Fates returned to Idaho in 1978, although without Vince, who left the nest to stay in Wyo. We moved to Lewiston to assume Dr. Purviance’s optometry practice. To make ends meet, Mom stepped in to run the office for Dad, taking particular pleasure in helping folks find the best eyeglass frames to fit their features and personalities (she loved purple frames herself). Her parents retired and moved to the area for some happy years before they each passed. She nudged her two remaining boys into the world successfully. She and her brother, Dennis, stayed in close touch, needling each other and sharing stories as only siblings can. Over the years, she met and enjoyed so many folks in Lewiston, adding to the many dear friends she made throughout life. Family and friends alike routinely received handwritten notes in beautiful greeting cards to celebrate, console or just say hi. She enjoyed golfing with Dad (well, not so much), singing with the Sweet Adelines and fly-ins with the Flying Farmers. She loved working in the yard, often freshening the birdbath to welcome the songbirds and eventually made peace with the squirrels. She regularly enjoyed lunch at “The Hat” and sipped Chardonnay at Lewiston area wineries with friends.
Reading was always one of Mom’s greatest joys. She would sometimes call to read out loud a single, beautiful sentence from her current book. Naturally she was drawn to the library and took great pride in her years volunteering to put covers on the new books. Mom relished her time there, surrounded by all those amazing authors; Cormac McCarthy, Larry McMurtry, Alexander McCall Smith, Kurt Vonnegut … too many to name, much less read, but she tried. As much as the books, she also appreciated the wonderful people she worked with at the library. Mom stayed active all through her life, especially as she aged; walking on the dikes, embracing yoga — “Namaste” she would often say — and she cherished her step class … exercise and socializing all rolled up into one extended, beloved family.
Mom really loved being home, making her house just so, curating each wall and table grouping, delighting in each glimmer reflected through baubles placed perfectly to catch the afternoon sun. When Dad passed away 10 or so years ago, we boys invited her to come live with any of us. but she had built her own community in Lewiston. Her own family of friends. Her own home. Her special place. She wanted to stay there, with Dad’s ashes in the beautiful birchwood box and his high school love letters collected by her bedside so she could read a few each night along with a good book. Which she did, right up until she passed, as peaceful as an angel, to join “My Bill.” Namaste, Mom and Dad. We love you both.
Mom is survived by her son, Vince Fate, and his wife, Karen, of Dayton, Wyo.; her son, Chris Fate, and his wife, Jean, of Everett, Wash.; her son, Ken Fate, and his wife, Rachel, of Sitka, Alaska; her grandchildren, Natashia Crocker, Kimberly Fate, Dylan Fate and Casey Fate; and her brother, Dennis Koontz, and his wife, Celeste, of Highlands Ranch, Colo. She is missed and loved by all.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family suggests donations be made to the Lewiston Public Library. Mom and Dad requested no service or funeral be held. Their ashes will be spread together in the wilderness of Idaho.