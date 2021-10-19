Our sweet and loving mother, Yvonne Louise DeJean, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation - Clarkston, due to age related issues. Mom’s love for her family was only exceeded by her love for the Lord. Mom gave her heart to Jesus Christ her Savior as a young child and continued her walk with the Lord all her life where she was an active member of the Park Place Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas, the Asotin Methodist Church, and the Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Mom was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Taylor, Texas, to Henry G. Hopf and Hedwig Hopf. Life was hard during the Depression and Mom attended various schools in Texas and graduated in 1944 from Charles H. Milby High School in Houston. She then went on to attend University of Texas in Austin. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Raymond E. DeJean. Dad was stationed at Bergstrom Field, Army/Air Force base, in Austin, while serving our country. They were married Aug. 21, 1945, at the Park Place Lutheran Church in Houston, after a short engagement and remained in the South until Dad was discharged three months later.
The couple moved to the family ranch on Dry Gulch above Troy, Ore., where Dad built and operated the Dry Gulch Lumber Company. In 1952, they moved to Asotin but continued to operate the mill until the early 1960s.
Mom worked at the mill site as a cook, at CCI’s Lab, Lewiston and at the Asotin Telephone Company (until retirement) while raising the family.
Mom and Dad filled their retirement years with family, friends and grandchildren. They continued to live in Clemans Addition until Dad’s death in 1995. Mom then moved to Houston to care for her mother and then returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after her mother’s passing. For the past eight years, she has resided with her daughter, Connie, and husband, David, on the Clearwater River.
Through all her life the source of her strength was Christ and her love for others. She lived John 13:35, “By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have Love for on another.”
She is survived by son, Kelsey DeJean (Krystyna) of Missoula, Mont.; daughter, Leone’ Michalec (Martin) of Post Falls, Idaho; daughter, Connie Marshall (David) of Juliaetta; and daughter, Nadine Willis (Randy) of Kennewick; nine grandchildren Shane, Jeff, Vanessa, Deon, Joshua, Stephanie, Cole, Mauri, and Aaron; 17 great-grandchildren Conner, Cooper, Kinsley, Lucas, Maizee, Evanne, Owen, Grady, Ellie, Reagan, Kennedy, Monroe, Rylee, Jayda, Carson, Austin and Aiden; and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by Henry G. Hopf, father; Hedwig Hopf, mother; Raymond E. DeJean, husband; Henry Vernon Hopf, brother; Edward Eugene Hopf, brother.
The celebration of life for Yvonne will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist, 1212 19th St., Lewiston, dinner to follow.
Suggested memorial donations can be given in her honor to the Christian radio station, KUCC @ 89.7, PO Box 366, Clarkston, WA 99403.