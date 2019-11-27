Yvonne Fairfield, age 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
She was born May 5, 1931, in Lewiston, to Con and Ruby Ward. Mom, her parents and brother Walt lived in the Lapwai area on Webb Creek and their beloved Garden Gulch. Eventually, they moved to the family home in Lapwai about 1945.
Mom attended grade school in Culdesac and then high school at Lapwai, graduating in 1949. She played sax in the band and was a member of the state tournament basketball team of 1948. She then attended St. Joseph’s nurses training program and graduated as a diploma nurse in 1952.
After Dad returned from the U.S. Air Force in Korea, they were married Nov. 1, 1952, in Lewiston. They lived in Lewiston and then moved to Culdesac, where dad worked for Standard Oil and mom was a community nurse. In 1955, the folks moved to their permanent home in the Lewiston Orchards.
There, Mom raised a big garden and beautiful flowers. She won numerous ribbons at the Nez Perce County Fair for her efforts. Additionally, Mom provided private nursing duties both at St. Joe’s and for families over the next 20 years.
She was very involved with our many activities, including Cub Scout den mother, Bluebird/Campfire leader, Boy Scouts, Lewiston High School band fundraisers and Washington, D.C., trips.
Some of Mom’s fondest memories were of our many family camping and fishing trips. Whether it was the Northfork of the Clearwater, Kelly Creek or the Lochsa, Mom was always ready to go.
The folks spent more than 15 years blueback fishing at Dworshak and staying at Lillard’s RV Park at Dent. Many friendships were made, fishing stories shared and a lot of fun at the happy hour gatherings.
Mom and Dad were blessed to have been married 67 years. They had many adventures together and had fun where they went. As Mom once said to dad, “We’ve had a good run, haven’t we!”
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and brother Walt. She is survived by her loving husband, Bud; children Rex (Peggy) Fairfield of Coeur d’Alene, Gary Fairfield of Lewiston and Gail (Craig) Whiteley of Richland; grandchildren Alyssa (Steve) Farry of Phoenix, Ben (Bonnie) Fairfield of Coeur d’Alene, Hillary (Mike) Montreuil of Coeur d’Alene, John (Holly) Whiteley of Battle Ground, Wash., and Stephanie (Neal) Williams of Kuna, Idaho. She also has nine and a half great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joy Ward of Kenai, Alaska; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends she considered family.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Higgins officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1015 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204; or to the charity of your choice.
We would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Tri-State Hospital, Advanced Health Care and Life Care of Lewiston for the care they provided our mom.