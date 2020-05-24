Xander Andy Hills

Elephants Never Forget
Born Dec. 27, 2019. Heaven gained Xander May 20, 2020.
As soon as I found out I was pregnant I also found God. I opened my heart to him and felt his presence in my life. The greatest gift God gave me was my son.
Xander was strong and everyone close to him loved elephants because he was so strong like one. He filled everywhere he was with much joy and love. The amount of bravery Xander displayed was indescribable. I think we can all learn something from Xander. Even through all the surgeries, doctor visits and being hooked up to machines, Xander smiled through it all. He kept an amazing attitude. He brightened wherever he was with his smile and cute little noises. As much as we want this amazing little person to be here with us, he is an angel in heaven and I know he’s as much of an inspiration in heaven as he was on Earth. More than anything, Xander loved kisses and always adored cuddles from his mom, dad, grandparents, and many others. He was calmest during bath time, during which he adored getting his marvelous head of hair combed. We will never forget you, Xander. We love you forever and always.
My dear Xander,
I wish I got more time with you but I thank you enormously for filling my heart with so much love during your time here on Earth. I hope you are so happy in heaven. I know the angels are holding you tight and giving you many kisses as I would. A big piece of the hearts of many are with you in heaven.
Xander is survived by his mother and father, Lacey Preece and Shammi Hills; paternal grandparents Crescentia and Bobby Hills; and maternal grandparents Aaron Preece, Terry Swearingen and Kris Swearingen.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.